A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare to take on Villarreal.

Liverpool are back in Champions League action tonight as they head to Castellon to face Villarreal.

The Reds are in superb form and still on for the quadruple as things stand, likely to push Manchester City until the very end in the Premier League title race.

In the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s men have one foot in the final, 2-0 up against Villarreal ahead of the second leg, but they still have a job to finish.

As the Reds prepare for the big game in Spain, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Romano on Tchouameni

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are indeed monitoring Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni amid transfer links aplenty.

“Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly a player being monitored by Liverpool,” Romano wrote on Anfield Watch.

“Who have had conversations with the agent of the Monaco midfielder. However, the €45 million price tag – set last summer – is no longer valid. A far higher offer will be needed to prise Tchouameni away from France.

“But the 22-year-old is planning for a different experience this summer and that is undoubtedly why Liverpool may be ready to make their move. However, Real Madrid has been following Tchouameni for some time, and the Reds will face competition from other top clubs interested in the French international.”

Carvalho deal confirmed

Fulham owner Sadiq Khan has confirmed that Fulham have struck a deal to sell Fabio Carvalho, with Liverpool understood to be the club involved.

“I really like Fabio,” Khan told the Athletic. “He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy and we would have loved to have kept him.

“But we have made a deal that is best for the club and since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of promotion.

“Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

Ramsey links

Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay.

According to the Press Journal, the Reds are considering the 19-year-old full-back and are confident of landing his signature.