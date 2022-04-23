Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Man United defensive target amid ‘£55m’ release clause twist

All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

Liverpool will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to continue their push for the Premier League title this weekend.

While main rivals Manchester City face Watford on Saturday, the Reds will have to be patient before coming up against struggling Everton in a Merseyside derby that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table.

Before then, however, there's plenty of weekend transfer speculation to get through, and we've gathered up all the latest updates doing the rounds at Anfield below.

Nkunku set for release clause

RB Leipzig are ready to put a release clause in reported Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku’s contract, according to an update from Sky Germany.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a hugely successful season, hitting 30 goals and 20 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, his form has alerted a number of Europe’s top sides, including the Reds, as per ESPN.

But with Nkunku’s contract set to expire in 2024, it is understood that his current employers are eager to tie him down to a new long-term deal as soon as possible.

Interestingly, Sky claim that any prospective deal will include a release clause of around £55 million, but that figure would only come into effect at the end of next season.

Reds tracking Ramsay

Liverpool are monitoring Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay, but face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

According to the Echo, the Reds are keeping tabs on the young full-back following a hugely impressive breakout campaign in Scotland.

It is claimed that interest remains relatively tentative at this stage, but that the teenager is on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Alongside Liverpool, Goal report that Man United and Leeds United are also tracking his situation.

Liverpool prepare Firmino offer

Liverpool have lined up a new contract offer for Roberto Firmino, according to an update from the Echo.

The 30-year-old’s current deal at Anfield expires in 2023, and he has had to settle for a reduced role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans in recent times following the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

It is understood that the Reds are still keen on retaining his services, however, and as such, this latest update suggests that the offer of an extension for the Brazilian is being readied.