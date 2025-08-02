Four disappointing Liverpool signings from the last ten years.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool continue to flex their muscles on the transfer market in preparation for their Premier League title defence. This window has been one for statement signings from the Reds, who have managed to secure marquee recruits like Hugo Ekitike and club record transfer Florian Wirtz.

Agreeing new terms with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has also been something to celebrate, especially with Saudi Arabia leading a relentless pursuit of the latter’s signature over the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool fans will surely be delighted with this summer’s business, especially when compared to windows of the past. The Reds have brought in some truly disappointing players over the years and every fan will definitely have their opinion on which signing has been the worst.

Over the last decade, the list of players to arrive and flop at Anfield has significantly reduced. However, there have been high profile signings in the last ten years who stick in the memory as disappointing or underwhelming when weighed against the stature of their transfer.

Disappointing Liverpool signings from the last decade

Darwin Nunez: Unfortunately for Nunez, his inconsistency in front of goal has been a burning topic among fans and pundits alike for years now. While he has certainly not flopped in a Liverpool shirt, he has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag and the hype that came with his arrival, which creeps him into this list.

Nunez’s regular missed opportunities to tuck away a routine goal built frustration among fans and he found himself struggling for starts under Arne Slot. While he is capable of producing superb performances - his clutch stoppage time brace against Brentford is a huge recent example - his overall inconsistent standard at Liverpool makes him one of the more disappointing signings when you consider the cost of him, his form prior to Liverpool and the potential loss to come when the Reds opt to sell on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Benteke: After impressing at Aston Villa, Liverpool fancied themselves the influence of Benteke at Anfield. While he wasn’t the biggest striker flop the Reds have signed in their history, he just didn’t fit the system and was moved on after just one year in red. Fans will remember his stunning bicycle kick against Manchester United. Not all the memories of Benteke were bad but he just didn’t live up to the expectations of his £32.5 million price tag back in 2015.

Naby Keita among worst Liverpool signings of the last 10 years

Loris Karius: It’s hard to think of Karius without immediately being reminded of the 2018 Champions League final disaster. The goalkeeper made two nightmarish blunders and the match became his most memorable performance in red for all the wrong reasons. It was later revealed that Karius had suffered concussion during the match, which may have affected his performance. However, the German was a far cry overall from the standard of goalkeeper Liverpool fans are now used to with Alisson.

Naby Keita: Arguably the most underwhelming high profile Liverpool signing from the last decade is Naby Keita. The midfielder’s former record transfer came with a huge hype around it, considering his impact on the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He arrived with a lot of expectation on his shoulders, plus, through no fault of his own, the pressure of being the first player since Steven Gerrard’s departure to wear the iconic number eight shirt.

Keita showed flashes of his brilliance throughout his time at Liverpool but overall, his experience was seriously hampered by injuries. According to Transfermarkt information, he missed more than 100 games for the Reds through injury or illness during his five years at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds triggered Keita’s £48 million release clause back in 2017, spending more on the midfielder than they did Mohamed Salah. Keita then left the club as a free agent, meaning no money was made back from the investment.

In other news, James Pearce on Alexander Isak bid as Liverpool insider names two more who could leave