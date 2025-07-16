Arne Slot | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are gearing up for the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. They have freshened up their ranks a bit ahead of next season. The Merseyside giants have the chance to complete more business over the coming weeks.

The Reds also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed. Arne Slot was picked as their manager to replace Jurgen Klopp last year after catching the eye in Holland at Feyenoord. He has since done an impressive job at Anfield and won the Premier League title at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool update regarding Vinicius Junior

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have launched a bold £113million ‘offer’ for Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior. They are being linked with an ambitious swoop for the La Liga ace. He is under contract until June 2027 meaning he still has two years left to run down on a his deal. £86.5m is an up front fee with the rest in add-ons.

Vinicius Jr, 25, is facing an uncertain long-term future with his current club. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will still be with them come next term. He has been playing his football in Spain since 2018.

The Brazil international, who has 41 caps to his name, started his career at Flamengo and rose up through their academy. He was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a youngster. The forward scored 14 goals in 69 games as a youngster before leaving South America for Europe.

Vinicius Jr has been a key player for Real Madrid over the last seven years. He has been a regular for the European powerhouse and has enjoyed plenty of game time. The Rio-born man fired 106 goals in 326 outings in all competitions to date, 22 of which came in the last campaign. He made six appearances for the Spanish giants in the Club World Cup, with one goal and one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would Vinicius Junior suit Liverpool?

Liverpool could see Vinicius Jr as someone to boost their attacking department. If he joined, he would significantly bolster their options at the top end of the pitch. In addition, he would offer something different to the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.

The Reds were in pre-season friendly action last weekend and beat Preston North End 3-1 at Deepdale. It was an emotional afternoon in Lancashire following the death of Diogo Jota. Speaking afterwards, Slot said: “We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go. Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not.

"What I've said to the players, I can say it here as well. It's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate [for] what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?”