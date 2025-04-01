Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have some big decisions to make as the summer transfer window approaches.

Liverpool could see several key figures move on from Anfield this summer as the club prepare to facilitate some significant changes within the squad.

The likelihood of the Reds entering the summer transfer window as Premier League champions is very high. While that will certainly help with their recruitment mission, it may not carry much weight when it comes to convincing existing players to stay into the 2025/26 season.

Caoimhin Kelleher is one of the players who is likely to move on this summer. The shot-stopper, who has been labelled the best No.2 in the world by many, has been linked with an exit for a while now. While the loss of such a reliable player will be a big hit for Liverpool, the time has come for the club to be selfless and do what’s right for Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher has made his future plans clear

Kelleher has proven himself time and time again for the Reds. The 26-year-old has stepped in for Alisson on numerous occasions and risen to the task with ease. His efforts have earned him top praise and he is a valued member of the Liverpool team, but he has made his feelings clear on what he wants from his career.

Speaking to The Telegraph in October, Kelleher addressed his situation at Liverpool and despite enjoying his rise on Merseyside, the next big step is beckoning.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No.1. That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.”

Liverpool must be selfless with Caoimhin Kelleher decision

Liverpool must take a selfless approach this summer and opt to sell Kelleher to a suitable club where he is going to reap the rewards of his ability. The Republic of Ireland international has been dubbed by many as far too good to sit on the bench as a deputy.

Kelleher deserves the chance to be the undisputed starting goalkeeper. With Alisson still the first choice for Arne Slot, there is no guarantee Kelleher will see a lot of action. The pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili only raises further question marks over the 26-year-old’s future as well.

Mamardashvili has been viewed as the eventual successor to Alisson — Kelleher cannot be expected to stick around and play second string to another goalkeeper.

The decision to sign Mamardashvili may have been some foreshadowing from Liverpool, as third party interest has been shown in Kelleher for some time now. A line of clubs are now starting to queue up for the chance to sign the Ireland star, including Chelsea.

While Liverpool would be losing a superb back-up goalkeeper, Kelleher deserves more than a limited role as second choice. His contract is also due to expire in 2026, and with his ambition to become a No.1, it’s unlikely he will agree on a new deal.

If the Reds don’t sell up this summer, they run a big risk of Kelleher leaving for free next year, when they have a perfect chance to demand a rather handsome pure profit sale. The links between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid are a huge example of how Liverpool could have secured a decent pay day for the right-back’s exit, but the decision to leave contract negotiations so late has resulted in them potentially losing a club icon for free.

