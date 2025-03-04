Liverpool must ignore this glaring argument against new Mohamed Salah contract offer

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are still yet to agree on new terms and speculation is rising again.

Mohamed Salah has once again sparked conversation around the world with his latest contract update. The Egyptian has been keeping the media well-informed on his current situation but unfortunately for fans hoping to see him stay, there has been little change in his comments.

Salah initially hit reporters with the bombshell information last year that he had not yet been offered a new contract. Concern started to set in, as the winger and teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk were approaching the final six months of their current deals.

In December, Salah admitted ‘nothing had really moved on’ in terms of an extension, and he was ‘far away’ from agreeing anything new with the club. This then led Salah and co into the new year, where they became officially free to enter pre-contract negotiations with rival clubs.

While recent reports suggest the Egyptian doesn’t want to find a new club, he is still yet to put pen to paper on Merseyside. So where is he currently at with Liverpool, and what is the hold up with contract talks?

How close is Salah to signing a new Liverpool contract?

Salah recently provided a new update for the media but nothing seems to have changed. His comments have, though, stirred up speculation that he may be bidding farewell to the club and fans.

“No. In a very polite way,” he said when asked if there was an update on his contract talks. “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all. I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all.

“I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years - and I gave it all. To be here for eight years is not something I take for granted.”

A lot of fans have considered this the beginning of the end for their star winger

Salah’s age must not stand in the way of a new deal

Salah will turn 33 in June and his age has been discussed as a potential sticking point when it comes to talks of him staying at Anfield.

Paul Merson recently discussed the winger’s future and despite other pundits questioning why he has not been offered new terms yet, the Sky Sports figure doesn’t believe Liverpool should be extending his stay by another two years.

“Personally, I wouldn't give him it. I wouldn't give him it. I'm sorry, I wouldn't. I wouldn't give him a two-year contract on 300-400 grand a week,” Merson said on Soccer Special.

“He's 32, he's going to be 33 before the season finishes. That means he's going to still be playing at 35 years of age. I know people will say, 'if you got rid of him now, and then you've got to go and buy someone, they have to buy someone sooner or later, you're only kicking it down the road'.

“Sooner or later, you've got to do it. For me, with the fair play and everything, football changes. He's got unbelievable pace. He's an unbelievable player. But in three years, two years time, you can't get quicker.”

While players do naturally start to decline around this age, Salah is currently showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he has already recorded his best season in a Liverpool shirt since his scorching debut 2017/18 campaign.

As things stand, Salah has 52 goal involvements in just 39 appearances this term. This is his best tally since the 68 involvements from his debut season. In the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, the winger bagged 31 goals in all competitions, so he needs just one more to match that tally.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Salah has finished as Liverpool’s top scorer every year. He is set to keep that streak running this time round too, and is also five goals clear of Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Over the years, Salah has been one of Liverpool’s most reliable players, not just with his presence in front of goal but his limited injury history compared to others. Often lauded as one of the fittest in the squad, the Egyptian is constantly looking to keep at the top of his game.

Salah may be 32 but he remains one of the most lethal attackers in the world and has been the main source of Liverpool’s goals this season. Plenty of forward play well into their 30s and continue to perform at the highest level. For example, 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski is on 34 goals for the season with Bayern Munich.

The money it will cost to keep Salah will likely be a big investment for Liverpool, but when a player has been so consistently inevitable since his arrival, it’s an investment the club shouldn’t really think twice about.