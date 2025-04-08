Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could sell this player in the summer following a mixed season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are starting to put their plans in place for what could be shaping up to be a significant transfer window. Based on recent reports, the Reds are willing to part ways with several first team players, opening up to the floor to a potential overhaul.

The same names have been doing the rounds in the headlines for months now. Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with Real Madrid, while Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain topics of discussion on the contract front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez is another figure being linked with an exit, having struggled to cement himself as a regular under Arne Slot. The Uruguayan is reportedly set to be sold at the end of the season but making back the £85 million spent on him in 2022 will be a tough ask.

Another forward who Liverpool have put on the market is Diogo Jota. Reports in March claimed that the Reds are open to offers for the Portugal international and an asking price has now been mentioned.

Liverpool name asking price for Diogo Jota

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are looking to sell Jota for about €50-55 million (£42.9m-£47.2m) this summer. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both interested in the versatile forward, as are Wolves, who sold Jota to Liverpool in 2020.

The Reds spent an initial £41 million on the deal, with scope for the fee to rise to £45 million. The top end of the asking price Liverpool have set would see them return the full amount they initially paid for Jota, plus an extra couple of million in profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EOTK claims that the clubs interested in the 28-year-old will ‘speed up negotiations’ as they attempt to sign him this summer. There has also been mention of Liverpool including Jota in a swap deal with Newcastle, in attempt to sign top target Alexander Isak.

Both the Magpies and Wolves are looking at pitching the idea of a loan move but Liverpool reportedly prefer signing off on a permanent move.

Diogo Jota criticism

Jota has enjoyed some magical moments in a Liverpool shirt and was even deemed the best finisher the Reds have seen in the Premier League era by Jamie Carragher.

Last year, the Anfield icon said: “Finishing-wise, I think he’s as good, if not better than Torres, Suarez, even Salah. Maybe the one who can really compete with him is probably Robbie Fowler in the early days of the Premier League and those types of finishes. He’s absolutely out of this world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have hindered Jota for the last three seasons and frustrations have risen this campaign. The Portuguese star has struggled for regular minutes and has recently come under criticism for his performances.

Jota scored the winning goal against Everton in the latest Merseyside Derby but prior to that, he was called out for some poor performances by fans and the media alike.

“I thought he was poor again. He acknowledged his poor form this season in the press conference yesterday and I think today showed he had even more struggles. He completed 12 out of 17 of his passes, winning only one out of nine ground duels,” David Lynch said after Liverpool’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans also slammed Slot’s decision to start Jota against PSG, with one even urging the club to sell him to Saudi Arabia if he put in a poor performance.

In other news, Saudi Arabia receive answer after making $1.5 billion offer to join Liverpool owners FSG