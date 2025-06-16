Darwin Nunez has been advised his time at Liverpool is up | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for defensive reinforcements this transfer window.

Liverpool have opened the door to a number of potential transfer opportunities this summer as they look to build a squad fit to defend their Premier League crown.

While the majority of the transfer focus is on the new incomings, the Reds could still part ways with multiple existing players amid what is shaping up to be a significant squad shake-up.

Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, having struggled to perform consistently. The Uruguayan has fallen down the pecking order under Arne Slot and Liverpool are now open to offers for his departure.

Napoli are interested in bringing Nunez to Italy as they search for an eventual replacement for the exit-linked Victor Osimhen. Federico Chiesa is another man who has caught their eye, so we’ve pitched a potential swap deal that could work in favour of both clubs.

Liverpool could offer Darwin Nunez in Napoli swap deal

According to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool have placed an asking price of €60 million (£51m) on the head of Nunez as they prepare to make a significant loss on him. Other reports have suggested that Napoli could push to knock the price down, knowing Liverpool are eager to make a sale.

Chiesa has also struggled to stamp his mark on Anfield and is being linked with a permanent move away just one year into his contract. This could open the door to a potential player swap situation between Liverpool and Napoli.

Gli Azzurri are eager to bring in new attacking options and they could table an alternative to paying the full cash amount by offering a player of their own in return.

The Premier League champions are on the market for a new centre-back as question marks continue to hang over Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Konate is still yet to agree new terms and now clubs are eyeing a free transfer next year. If Liverpool don’t want to lose him for nothing, they may be forced to sell this summer. Quansah is also on the radar of other clubs as he could be headed for the door in pursuit of a more regular role elsewhere.

If both players leave Anfield in the coming weeks and Liverpool do not sign a replacement, this exciting and positive transfer window could become a slight cause for concern in that area. Joe Gomez has also been linked with an exit as he too seeks more minutes on the pitch.

Napoli’s centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno is their most valuable player, according to Transfermarkt figures, and could fit the bill for the Reds.

What would Alessandro Buongiorno bring to Liverpool?

Buongiorno only signed for Napoli last summer so the Italian giants will likely be reluctant to let him go. However, if they are getting two targets in return, it would be a hard deal to say no to.

Buongiorno is a powerhouse at the heart of defence and could be a strong signing to pair up against Van Dijk. According to WhoScored statistics from last season, the 26-year-old averaged a successful pass percentage of 91 percent per 90 minutes, as well as 1.8 tackles and 1.6 interceptions. These were all higher than Konate’s figures for Liverpool last term.

Prior to his move to Napoli, Buongiorno was a regular figure for Torino. Liverpool are eager to sign an experienced centre-back, as Quansah has shown on a few occasions that he still isn’t quite the finished product.

At Premier League champions level, there is minimal room for error, which is why someone like Buongiorno could be appealing to Liverpool. However, one slight issue is his injury history but with correct game management and attention, the Italian could become part of a solid pairing with the captain.