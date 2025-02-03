Liverpool forward set to sign new contract 'today' as fresh agreement reached

Jayden Danns of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 24, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are set for loan exits and fresh contract agreements on deadline day

Liverpool continued their bid for a second Premier League title in five years as they secured a hard-fought 2-0 win at Bournemouth over the weekend.

Liverpool continued their bid for a second Premier League title in five years as they secured a hard-fought 2-0 win at Bournemouth over the weekend. Arne Slot was given the luxury of resting players ahead of the game as he sent a young squad to PSV Eindhoven for the Reds’ final Champions League outing before making the trip to the south coast.

Mohamed Salah scored in each half as Liverpool picked up three points. Bournemouth have beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at home this season. Up next for Liverpool is the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Danns to be handed new deal before Sunderland switch

The 19-year-old forward is set to sign a new contract at Liverpool before heading to the Stadium of Light, Football Insider have reported. The move will be the player’s first senior loan away from the club. He started as the Reds lost 3-2 to PSV in the Champions League while he has made three appearances off the bench in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He scored in the FA Cup as Liverpool beat Accrington Stanley 4-0. He has made nine senior appearances for the Reds and scored three goals. His other two goals also came in the FA Cup as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield in the fifth round in 2024. He came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea last season as a youthful Liverpool side helped Jurgen Klopp win his final trophy before departing his role as manager.

Slot has already hinted at loan

Speaking last week, Liverpool boss Arne Slot hinted that any loan moves would be pushed to the end of the window to protect against any potential injury problems. He said: “These are also ongoing discussions we have. You know how it is in football, yesterday can be different from today and tomorrow.

“If I can give you a certain answer now and – of course, we are not hoping that this is going to happen – if they then leave the training pitch and we are three injuries along the training session then it’s going to be a different answer. So it’s a process we are discussing a lot about and these decisions will be pushed towards the end of the window – which is almost there.”

While Danns has impressed when given the chance, Liverpool have a number of options ahead of him when it comes to attacking positions. A number of Championship clubs had looked at Danns but it is promotion-chasing Sunderland who look set to get a deal done.

In other news, Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor has declared that Rayan Cherki will not be leaving before the transfer window closes amid interest from Liverpool.