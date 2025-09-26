Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have managed to tie down one of their most prized assets to a new deal

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend with an away trip to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace. They are top of the table after their impressive start to the new season. The Reds have maximum points on the board as they look to pip their rivals to the title again.

Arne Slot’s side beat Southampton 2-1 last time out in the Carabao Cup. Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike got their goals against the Saints at Anfield. The latter was also sent off in the game.

Liverpool secure Rio Ngumoha contract

Liverpool have tied up a new deal for Rio Ngumoha amid reported interest from Real Madrid. The 17-year-old has penned his first professional terms. He has put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract to commit his future to the champions.

Ngumoha, who is an England youth international, scored the winner for the Reds in their away win at Newcastle United last month. He has been in and around the first-team picture over recent times. The teenager is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has bags of potential.

The prospect rose up through the ranks at Chelsea and was a regular for the Blues at various different youth levels. He then made the switch up north back in 2024 and hasn’t looked back since. Slot handed him his senior debut back in January in an FA Cup clash against League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Ngumoha has since gone on to make five appearances in total so far for Liverpool. He has found the net once against Newcastle. The London-born man will be eyeing more game time over the coming weeks and months.

What has Liverpool boss Arne Slot said about Rio Ngumoha?

Slot hailed Ngumoha back in July after a pre-season friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama FM. He said: "Rio again showed the quality he has and that's nice for us because we have a lot of very good players. It's always nice to see young players from 16, 17 or 18 years old already impacting a game. If you are 16 and you can impact the game like he did, that's definitely worth a compliment."

Ngumoha started against Southampton in their last game. Speaking after the victory, the head coach said: "Not our best performance. You can expect that if you play a complete new team. So many players that haven't played for a long time.

“There were positives, Giorgi Mamardashvili had a good game, Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Leoni had a good game and a first goal for Alexander [Isak] and another from Hugo [Ekitike]. [There are] positives from the game but with how we played as a team - not taking anything away from Southampton because they played well - it wasn't our best performance."