Ibrahima Konate has had a challenging start to the season for Liverpool. | Getty Images

Liverpool may look to secure a replacement for Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been a concern ever since the season began, but worries have only begun to deepen as problems have multiplied at the other end of the pitch too.

For the opening five matches of the Premier League campaign, defensive frailties were covered over by clinical attacking play to secure a rather-fortuitous series of victories. Over recent weeks, the Reds’ ability to grind out results has begun to come to a halt - and it has become clear, therefore, that improvement is needed at the back.

The foundation of any era-defining side is solidity in defence, allowing for forward players to flourish and make things happen. The simple truth is that Liverpool do not have this right now.

The full-back positions are concerning, but what is becoming the primary concern is how to resolve the situation surrounding Ibrahima Konate. Not only is the French international playing far from his best football at present, he has rejected a new contract according to Football Insider and the belief is that he may already have been tempted by a free transfer move to Real Madrid next summer. But yet Arne Slot continues to start the 26-year-old, as he has little other choice after failing to land Marc Guehi.

Liverpool should secure Dayot Upamecano move as Konate replacement

Alongside Konate and Marc Guehi, a third elite central defender who might be on the free agent merry-go-round in 2026 is Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

Konate’s French international team-mate, Upamecano has often been Didier Deschamps’ first choice to partner William Saliba above Konate - and the Bayern star could soon take Konate’s spot in defence at Anfield too. The 27-year-old shares much of the same footballing upbringing as Konate, having started out in the French lower tiers before getting a move abroad, Upamecano to Austria initially before both ended up as team-mates at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig between 2017-2021.

Upamecano has not signed a new deal at the Allianz and could yet be convinced by a big move to the Premier League. Liverpool hold a firm interest and are reportedly considering securing a January deal, according to Caught Offside. This could happen in one of two ways - as a cut-price move for around £30m-£40m has been touted, while the player will also be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with sides outside of Germany from January 1st, which may appear a more attractive option ahead of summer 2026. With Real Madrid poised to be competitors for his signature, this competition may ultimately disappear if Konate decides to secure a free move to the Spanish capital.

How do Upamecano and Konate compare?

Other than their obvious comparisons in terms of nationality and footballing background, Upamecano has been compared and contrasted with Konate in recent times, in an attempt to decipher who would be getting the better player if both were to move on in 2026.

Defensively speaking, the pair compare well. While Konate completed more blocks, tackles and clearances in the 2024/25 season - in 11 more top-flight starts than Upamecano, who spent time out injured in the spring - the Bayern star completed noticeably more interceptions, 34 to Konate’s 17, and only made one error leading to a shot in comparison with the Liverpool man’s three.

Konate had a higher tackle success rate, though, and a higher percentage of aerial duals won, though the latter is due in part to his 6ft 4in frame, a three-inch height advantage over Upamecano. Both players have significant recovery speed, a trait which is often sought-after in the modern game as high lines and pressing become more common.

One metric in which Upamecano appears to have a clear advantage over Konate is in his passing. The Bayern man completed 83.1% of his long passes in 2024/25, compared to Konate’s 55%, also completing 96.7% of mid-range passes and 93.9% of short passes, both a slight advantage over the Liverpool defender. Upamecano also completed more progressive passes than Konate, who did interestingly make more key passes last season. The pair match up fairly well in terms of progressive carries, while Upamecano scored two goals in comparison to Konate’s one for the Reds.

With the compared and contrasted statistics aside, it is clear that Upamecano would be an ideal replacement for Konate if the Reds decide it is time to move on from the under-performing Frenchman. It could even be argued that the Bayern star is an upgrade in many aspects. One this which is for sure, is that Liverpool will need to find a solution to their defensive frailties, quickly.