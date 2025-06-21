Years at club: Three | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to pull off an audacious swoop for Alexander Isak, but could it backfire and turn Newcastle United into title contenders?

The Premier League is unique in that very rarely do the best players move between the clubs competing at the top of the table, a quick look at how often Liverpool have signed players from Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City is all the evidence that is needed.

There might be one or two throughout history, but not as often as players in Italy or Germany where managers will move between rival clubs too. For example, Martin Keown’s suggestion that Jurgen Klopp would be a good fit for Manchester United wouldn’t have been as derided if it was a similar situation in Italy.

Liverpool have already made progress in this summer’s transfer window with the additions of Jeremier Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and the record-breaking deal for Florian Wirtz, however, a No.9 remains a priority.

How PSR could affect Newcastle’s decision to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool

The name at the top of most people’s lists, and probably Arne Slot’s, is Alexander Isak who Liverpool are reportedly willing to go over £100m for, ironically though, if Liverpool follow up their interest in the Newcastle United striker, they could strengthen, rather than weaken Eddie Howe’s side.

To understand why, the Magpies stand to double their money on Isak on top of seeing years where they didn’t make a profit on player sales drop off their PSR calculation.

Howe hasn’t had much money to spend recently and, like Slot, could benefit this year according to football finance expert Adam Williams, as told to the Geordie Boot Boys: “Newcastle have said they will always spend to the limit of PSR and the strategy so far under PIF suggests that they’re going to do this in cycles, so one massive summer might be followed by a season of restraint in the transfer market.

“That’s where they are different from Brighton,” Williams said in relation to Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro, a player also on Liverpool’s radar.

“Even though they spent big last summer, they are no way near the limit with PSR either. That’s because their player trading has been exceptional in the previous few seasons, as we all know.

“Tony Bloom has been very generous with his external funding of Brighton historically, but they are at a place now where they aren’t relying on that whatsoever. Unlike Newcastle, they aren’t going to spend the maximum allowed under PSR.”

Why Isak deal could actually strengthen Newcastle to become title contenders

Newcastle, like Liverpool, are building from a position of strength this summer. They have a good goalkeeper, consistent centre-halves, as good a midfield as there is in the league and a forward line that scores goals and creates chances. Their problem in the last few years has been depth.

They aren’t over reliant on Isak, but what selling the Swede could do is given them the sort of PSR space to really take them to the next level. If they had Jacob Murphy as a back-up option and a higher calibre of player to cover the likes of Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes, they wouldn’t drop as many points.

A new striker, like Joao Pedro, could be signed on less than half what they are looking for to sell Isak which would give them plenty left over to strengthen in midfield and on the flanks. All without touching the budget that Howe already has available to him.

There is no reason why, with the right recruitment, that they could provide just as much of a challenge as Arsenal did last season even if Liverpool take their best player.