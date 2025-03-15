Liverpool will defend their Carabao Cup title against Newcastle United this weekend.

Liverpool have their first chance of securing a trophy under Arne Slot this weekend as they prepare to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Plenty of discussions had been held over the Reds completing a stunning treble-winning season but their Anfield defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League resulted in their exit from the competition.

It was a tough result to digest for many, including Mohamed Salah who was seen with tears in his eyes at full-time following the disastrous penalty shootout. But Slot and his men have a huge occasion to focus on this Sunday as they prepare to defend their Carabao Cup title at Wembley.

They’ve been handed a boost in the form of Anthony Gordon’s suspension — the Newcastle winger was shown a straight red card against Brighton in the FA Cup. Lewis Hall has also been ruled out of the clash after undergoing surgery on a recent foot injury.

It looked as though Newcastle may be at risk of being without Alexander Isak too, but he’s since provided an update on his fitness levels.

Alexander Isak delivers fitness confirmation ahead of Liverpool clash

The recent Brighton clash brought more concerns for Newcastle as Isak appeared to limp off the pitch shortly after Gordon’s sending off. However, the star striker has since appeared for the Magpies and has played down any recent reports of being out of action for the final.

“I feel good. It's probably been put out a bit more dramatic than it has been. I haven't been injured, I've just had a little bit of tightness which can be normal when you play a lot of games. But I feel good and I am really excited for the game,” Isak said in a pre-match press conference, continuing to confirm that he is ‘fully fit’.

Isak was also asked whether Liverpool’s recent defeat to PSG would play on their mind as they approach the Wembley meeting.

“I think every game will affect you in some way but we can't know or speculate too much about whether it is going to be positive or negative. I think it will come down to what we do as a team, that is what we have to focus on and that is what will be the difference.”

Liverpool injury news for Carabao Cup final

Slot also provided fresh injury updates of his own and confirmed fans’ fears that he will not be able to call upon Trent Alexander-Arnold following his substitution off the pitch against PSG earlier this week.

“Trent is not available. He will not be at the final but is still to be assessed. I do expect him back before end of the season,” the manager confirmed.

Ibrahima Konate also had to come off in extra-time against PSG. However, Slot expected the centre-back to be back in training on Friday.

The boss added: “Ibou Konate didn't train yesterday as it was a day off and the day before was recovery. I expect him to train today [Friday].”

Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are still ruled out of action with significant absences.