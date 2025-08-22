Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could face a hostile atmosphere against Newcastle United but who is fit to make the trip to the north east?

The Alexander Isak derby is looming large on the fixture list with Newcastle United’s loyal fans eagerly anticipating the opportunity to vent their frustration at their hero downing tools because of Liverpool’s advances.

Isak’s statement and his downing of tools is the main source of their anger, however, how the Reds have conducted themselves has ruffled a few feathers in the north east and the St James’ Park encounter is sure to be a feisty affair. It is a fixture that has seen some all-time classics and the stage is set for a red hot poker of a night on Tyneside.

Arne Slot was happy with elements of the 4-2 opening day win against Bournemouth, but the habit of conceding too many goals is one that the Liverpool boss will want to eradicate if he is to raise the Premier League title once again. Ironically, the pragmatic Dutchman has become what his next opponents used to be when they were title challengers in the late 1990s – the great entertainers.

Who are the injury doubts and outs for Newcastle v Liverpool?

There will be a decision or two to make in terms of team selection

Conor Bradley has only just returned to team training for the Reds but Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring problem until after the international break. Joe Gomez has missed some training this week so is a bit of a doubt.

Meanwhile, Isak is set to miss the game amid ongoing speculation over his future but the Magpies could have Joe Willock back for the game. Willock has not played since picking up an injury in a pre-season defeat against Team K-League in South Korea. However, it has been relayed by The Shields Gazette that Willock is now back in training after being pictured alongside his teammates.

Speaking shortly after the injury to Willock, Eddie Howe said: “So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Are Connor Bradley’s injury woes a concern for Liverpool?

On Bradley, who Slot will be wanting to step up, journalist Lewis Steele made a valid point about the academy graduate’s ability to make the step up and challenge Jeremie Frimpong for the starting role. His ability and potential aren’t in question, however, there is one issue that needs to be addressed. “I think the concern about Bradley is that it’s another injury on top of a few niggly injuries last season,” Steele told the Anfield Index.

“They’re never long-term injuries, they’re all 3 or 4 weeks but it is still a worry. It’s a worry because Trent has obviously gone, so Bradley was going to have a more senior role this season even though Frimpong has come in. Starting the season injured is not a good way to start. I’ve got a lot of worries about the centre-back department too and whether Joe Gomez can stay fit all season.”