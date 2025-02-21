Liverpool news as Reds prepare for huge Premier League clash with Man City

Liverpool are continuing their preparations for a key Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend as they aim to get back to winning ways after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot’s side took the lead but then fell behind at Villa Park before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser proved enough to earn a point. Much of the discussion after the game was a glaring chance that was missed by Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The ball was played across the box to the Uruguayan shortly after he came off the bench but he skied his effort into the stands.

On Wednesday, Sunday’s opponents City were in Champions League action at Real Madrid as they lost 3-1 in the Spanish capital to seal a 6-3 aggregate defeat and knock them out of Europe’s elite competition. Erling Haaland did not feature as he was left on the bench because of an injury while John Stones was forced off during the game.

Nunez responds to critics

After wide-spread criticism of his miss, Nunez took to social media to insist he will continue fighting. Posting alongside an image of him celebrating after scoring two late goals at Brentford, Nunez wrote: "I was not the best three weeks ago nor am I the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You will never see me throw in the towel. I will give it my all until the last day I am here in Liverpool. Resilience!"

Last season Nunez scored 11 Premier League goals but missed 27 big chances on his way to that tally. This season he has scored four goals - two of which came against Brentford. The other two came in home wins over Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the first half of the season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed after the game how Nunez was feeling about his performance. The Reds boss said: "If you look at the chances we had in the second half to go in front. Yeah, you can understand there's one person in the dressing room that feels quite down and you know who it is, I think."

Slot on title race

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss insisted his side remain in a good position in the title race. The Reds have dropped four points in their last three games to open the door for Arsenal, who play West Ham on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners then face a tough-looking trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds face Newcastle United after their trip to Man City but Slot was defiant in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, as he insisted: “You never know the outcome because we face – with Villa, with Everton away – difficult opponents. The fixture list for us now is a few difficult ones in a row – that's what you have to accept. The good thing is that we are not behind someone, we are still number one and that's the good thing if you go into a run of games like this.”