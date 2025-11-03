How Liverpool’s next five Premier League games compare to Arsenal, Man City and Man United

Liverpool put an end to their miserable run of Premier League defeats last weekend and move up to third in the table.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield, earning their first three points since the Merseyside Derby back in September. It was a significant morale boost for the reigning champions, who had recorded six losses from their previous seven games in all competitions.

Liverpool still have to ground to make up if they want to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners, who have lost just one this season, are leading the way by six points, with Manchester City in second.

The Reds have moved ahead of the rest of the top four-chasing pack, including Bournemouth and surprise team Sunderland. There are currently only three points separating City in second from Crystal Palace in ninth. Sandwiched in between are Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United, who join new boys Sunderland on 17 points. Bournemouth are just ahead on 18, behind the Reds on goal difference.

The coming weeks will provide us with gripping football to watch as we enter the festive season. The slightest slip-up could completely change the order of the top half of the Premier League table. We’ve listed Liverpool’s next five games - which will take us into December - and compared them with the run Arsenal, City and United will all face.

Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

After they face Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek, Liverpool will take on Man City at the Etihad this Sunday. The Reds are then up against two relegation candidates in back-to-back clashes, as Nottingham Forest and West Ham await. The two teams held their own well at the weekend, as Forest earned a 2-2 draw against Man United and the Irons stunned Newcastle United with a much-needed 3-1 win.

Liverpool’s first game of December will be a home clash against Sunderland, followed by a visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Next Liverpool Premier League fixtures:

9 Nov: Man City (A)

22 Nov: Nottingham Forest (H)

30 Nov: West Ham (A)

3 Dec: Sunderland (H)

6 Dec: Leeds United (A)

Arsenal next five Premier League fixtures

Arsenal are in a strong position at the top of the table and will hope to keep this momentum going into the new year. After their 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend, the Gunners face Sunderland next at the Stadium of Light.

The first North London derby of the season will then unfold at the Emirates as Arsenal host Tottenham, followed by two more local rival clashes against Chelsea and Brentford. Aston Villa then await Mikel Arteta’s side at Villa Park on December 6th.

Next Arsenal Premier League fixtures:

8 Nov: Sunderland (A)

23 Nov: Tottenham (H)

30 Nov: Chelsea (A)

3 Dec: Brentford (H)

6 Dec: Aston Villa (A)

Man City next five Premier League fixtures

Man City have won four of their last five league games and enjoyed a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last time out. Up next is their clash with Liverpool, followed by a visit to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.

City will then play host to Leeds, before travelling to Fulham for their first match of December. They will also face Sunderland in their next five games.

Next Man City Premier League fixtures:

9 Nov: Liverpool (H)

22 Nov: Newcastle (A)

29 Nov: Leeds United (H)

2 Dec: Fulham (A)

6 Dec: Sunderland (H)

Man United next five Premier League fixtures

Man United are off to a strong start compared to their last two seasons, which ended far from how fans would have wanted. After coming 15th last campaign, United have shown much more fight this time round and are just two points behind rivals City as things stand.

United were denied their fourth straight win by Nottingham Forest last time out, so they’ll be eager to make amends with a solid performance against Tottenham this weekend.

They then face Everton and Crystal Palace to see out November, before hosting West Ham for their first game of December. A trip to Molineux to take on relegation-threatened Wolves lingers on December 8th.

Next Man United Premier League fixtures:

8 Nov: Tottenham (A)

24 Nov: Everton (H)

30 Nov: Crystal Palace (A)

4 Dec: West Ham (H)

8 Dec: Wolves (A)

