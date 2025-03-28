Liverpool are linked with a transfer target who gave Andy Robertson a rough time lately | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking ahead to potential transfer targets for the summer window.

Liverpool have a number of positions to consider recruiting for once the summer transfer window opens. While the backline and attack are the obvious areas in need of attention, the Reds’ desire to add more players to their midfield is still present from their fairly recent overhaul.

The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets in recent weeks and this new report connects them with a rising star who could answer more than one question at Anfield.

Liverpool have turned their heads in the direction of Konstantinos Karetsas, who is rising into the spotlight with KRC Genk. The 17-year-old wonderkid is an attacking midfielder by trade but can also operate on the wing, and he gave Andy Robertson a tough time during their recent meeting in the Nations League.

Liverpool set sights on Konstantinos Karetsas

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds are among the clubs interested in signing Karetsas this summer, thanks to his impressive performances for both club and country.

The 17-year-old’s contract with Genk is due to expire in 2027, so the club are in no rush to cash in. His market valuation is also expected to rise due to the growing interest from clubs like Liverpool. Manchester United and Newcastle have also been named in the running for Karetsas’ signature.

The Italian outlet has described the youngster as ‘one of the best talents in the world’, which has also drawn Napoli into the picture. However, the Serie A side ‘know full well’ they will be be faced with some significant competition for his signature in the summer.

Karetsas, who ranked number 36 in Goal’s prestigious yearly NXGN rating of the top fifty wonderkids in world football, was born in Belgium but represents Greece at international level. His side recently came up against Scotland in the Nations League, and despite going 1-0 down at home in the first leg, they produced a stunning 3-0 comeback.

Karetsas was one of the men to get his side on the score sheet and was deployed on the right-wing, putting him directly up against Scotland captain Robertson. According to stats by FotMob, the teen drew in three fouls, created a goalscoring opportunity and found the back of the net himself with just one shot on target.

Liverpool’s contract situation

Liverpool have been looking to strengthen their squad but their summer spending rests heavily on the amount of players who depart. The likes of Darwin Nunez have been tipped to leave the club for a while now, while it seems Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is quickly becoming a reality.

The Reds have been looking at options to recruit for their front line, with a centre-forward one of the main requirements for Arne Slot’s side. However, should Mohamed Salah also leave the club as a free agent, they will be in dire need of a solid replacement on the wing.

With just two goals and four assists at club level this season, it’s safe to say Karetsas would not be brought in as a straight up replacement. However, he could be worked on to become a future starter for the Reds, if they decide to take their interest in him to the next level.

