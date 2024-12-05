Liverpool offer 'fell short' for key man as Newcastle United target striker

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend

Liverpool drew 3-3 away at Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The Red remain top of the Premier League table and are seven points clear ahead of joint-2nd place Chelsea and Arsenal after the first 14 fixtures.

Arne Slot’s side are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Offer falls short

Liverpool’s most recent new contract offer to Virgil van Dijk ‘fell short’ of what he wants, according to The Athletic. The defender is facing an uncertain future at Anfield and his long-term situation is up in the air with his current deal up in the summer.

Van Dijk, who is 33-years-old, has been on the books of the Merseyside outfit since joining them back in 2018 and he has been a real leader over the last six years. He has made 289 appearances in all competitions to date, 19 of which have come this season, and has chipped in 25 goals from the back.

Prior to joining the Reds, he spent three years with fellow top flight side Southampton and caught the eye with the Saints. He has also had spells in the past at FC Groningen and Celtic. The Breda-born man has made 79 caps for the Holland national team.

He has recently urged his teammates to not get carried away as they chase down the title. Speaking after their win over Manchester City last weekend, he said: “We focus on the next game. That's the only thing we can do. There's no point at this stage of the season to get ahead of ourselves. Of course everybody wants to be in a position where they are 11 points ahead of their opponents. But there's so many twists and turns. We have injuries to our team unfortunately and we have to deal with that. I think City is a fantastic team; four-time champions in a row. They have the quality to punish any team. But I think we were solid defensively and had great chances. We could have scored more."

Attacker update

Liverpool face competition from Newcastle in pursuit of AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, according to a report by i News, as Eddie Howe’s side plot potential targets for January. Sky Sports claimed in November that the forward was on the Reds’ radar along with Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as Slot aims to freshen up his attacking ranks down the line.

Semenyo has been a key player for his current since joining them in 2022 and has scored 13 goals in 59 games, four of which have come in this campaign. Prior to his move, he caught the eye playing in the Championship for Bristol City and he has adapted well to the step up a division.

Reflecting on his move to Bournemouth in an interview last year, he said: “It definitely wasn't [an easy situation to come into] but I was ready to take on that challenge. When I first joined it was hard to get used to the pace of the games. That was definitely tough.”