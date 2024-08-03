Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are still waiting to announce their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players across different areas of the team since 2024 rolled in. Last summer was heavily reliant on the Reds restructuring their midfield after senior figures like ex-captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner and unrivalled first choice No.6 Fabinho left the club.

Bolstering their defence is now one of the priorities at Anfield and scouting a winger has also been on the list, but it seems the midfield transformation is still not yet complete. Liverpool are reportedly on the market for another addition to their engine room and Teun Koopmeiners continues to be a name linked with Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have had long-standing interest in the Atalanta midfielder but the arrival of Arne Slot could play a part in their pursuit. The two know each other from their time at AZ Alkmaar together, before Slot departed and eventually took the job with Feyenoord.

An interesting update on Liverpool’s interest in Koopmeiners has emerged from Italy, as the Reds have reportedly ‘knocked on the door’ to try and sign the 26-year-old. That’s according to Claudio Raimondi of Sportmediaset (via Tuttojuve), who has reported that a ‘first offer’ from the Reds for Koopmeiners ‘should arrive in the next few days’.

However, the Netherlands international has also been linked with Juventus and a report earlier this week from Calciomercato claimed that the two Italian clubs had ‘agreed a base fee’ of €50 million (£42.5m) plus an additional €5 million (£4.2m) in add-ons. Atalanta have reportedly been looking for the €60 million (£51m) that they value Koopmeiners at, but they are ‘aware’ the player is wanting the deal to go through.

The report from Sportmediaset does also explain that even if Atalanta choose to sell to Liverpool instead, it is Koopmeiners’ preference to join Juve, which could have a big impact on any potential talks between the Reds and La Dea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koopmeiners is not a natural defensive midfielder like Liverpool have been monitoring, he is more of a playmaker. The 26-year-old can operate in front of the backline but he typically plays in the attacking midfield role and contributed 15 goals and seven assists last season in all competitions.

Liverpool’s 2023 summer recruitment saw them bring in three creative-minded midfielders, adding them to the list of players fighting for their spot this season, alongside Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and even rising star Bobby Clark.