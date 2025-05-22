Wellity Lucky Omoruyi of Liverpool during the UEFA Youth League 2024/25 League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC on October 23, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have offered a new contract to a 19-year-old defender

Liverpool have offered a new four-year deal to 19-year-old defender Wellity Lucky, as they try and shake off interest from clubs in Germany and Spain - per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The centre-back from Zaragoza, Spain has been with Liverpool since Under-13 level and penned his first professional contract with the club back in April 2023. He can also operate at right-back and made his debut for the club’s Under-18s at the age of 16.

Providing an update on X, Romano reported the Reds had offered the player a new contract with his current deal set to expire this summer. Clubs in Germany and Spain are eyeing the young defender and Liverpool do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Romano said: “Understand Liverpool have offered new 4 year deal to 19 year old talented centre back Wellity Lucky. Current contract ends this summer and Liverpool are trying to keep him while clubs in Spain and Germany are also in negotiations trying to sign him.”

Wellity Lucky deal could have major impact on Arne Slot’s first-team plans

At the age of 19, Lucky will have eyes on breaking into the club’s first team in the coming years and if he does opt to sign a new deal he will be 23 by the time the contract ends. Liverpool need to plan for their future at centre back with Virgil van Dijk only signing a two-year contract extension while questions remain over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

The Frenchman will have just one year remaining on his current Anfield contract come the summer, with reports earlier in the season that he wants a pay-rise in order to stay with the club. He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

While Lucky can also play at right-back, Slot is well stocked in the area despite Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term deal and Jeremie Frimpong is poised to join the Reds as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Wellity Lucky must be given first-team chance while Van Dijk is at the club

Lucky has yet to make his first-team debut at Anfield but if he pens a new deal then his first senior appearance is highly likely to come during his next contract. The defender would greatly benefit from getting a chance in the first team while captain Van Dijk remains with the club.

The Dutchman has been hailed as one of the greatest centre-backs of the Premier League era and for many Liverpool supporters is the best defender that has ever been at the club. He has the ability to elevate those around him and for a young player like Lucky, gaining that experience alongside Van Dijk could greatly help his career moving forward.

The Reds are in need of a new centre-back and while they have turned to the transfer market, the solution could be lying within the club if Lucky pens a new deal.