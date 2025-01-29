Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League aiming for an eighth successive victory in the competition.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot will make changes when Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven.

Given the Reds already have their spot booked in the last 16 of the Champions League, the pressure is off as Slot returns to his native Holland for the first time since being appointed Anfield head coach. It's a luxury that Slot would have dreamed about at the start of the season - although even he might not have thought it was possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tough draw

In the new league format of European’s elite club competition, Liverpool were handed some tricky encounters. They were drawn against their recent kryptonite Real Madrid, the reigning champions, along with Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen. Both were put the sword with aplomb on Merseyside.

In addition, AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, Lille and Girona all compete in the top five European leagues. There were no games against relative minnows such as Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys or Red Star Belgrade. Liverpool now prepare to face PSV, who are the Dutch champions and top the table yet again. At least they’re not in desperate need of a win like Manchester City to reach the play-off round. The Reds have been afforded the chance to leave nine players out of their squad, including captain Virgil van Dijk, talisman Mo Salah and midfield linchpin Ryan Gravenberch.

After spending last season in the Europa League, the Anfield coffers will be looking much healthier. The Champions League is the most lucrative club competition in the world and is without doubt the chief pulling power when it comes to signing players. Every top star wants to compete on the grandest stage and teams who compete in it regularly can pay the wages they demand.

It's why the competition is regarded as a trophy in its own right. Arsene Wenger was scoffed at for implying a Premier League top-four finish was akin to silverware. It's transpired that he was not all that wrong. Memories are made by claiming titles and cups but fans also want to see their club rubbing shoulders against the creme de la creme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prize money revealed

As things stand, there is no outfit in Europe on Liverpool's level. Slot's side sit at the summit of the Champions League standings, as well as six points clear in the Premier League title race. And not only could Liverpool create history by winning every game in the new league format of the tournament, they could surpass a major landmark in terms of prize money.

According to X account Football Meets Data, the Reds have earned more revenue than any team in the competition this season. It is suggested that Slot's troops have raked in €98.07 million from things such as a starting fee, market pool and co-efficient ranking. In the league phase, a victory nets clubs a total of €2.1 million.

Therefore, should Liverpool prove triumphant against Eindhoven, they will have pocketed more than €100 million for this campaign's tournament. The overall figure might not come into Slot’s thinking when selecting his starting line-up. But the upcoming fixtures might.

Given that the Reds have a challenging trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday followed up with a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, it would appear prudent to rotate. Yet Slot will still want to win the game and not lose any momentum. He’s made that clear that the team he will name will still have quality as the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo may all feature. They’ll all want to impress - and there is the reward of returning to Merseyside successful will be €100 million accrued.