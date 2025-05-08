Liverpool open the door for winger's exit as Tottenham emerge as 'serious contenders'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have named their asking price for this Anfield ace as Spurs consider a summer swoop.

Liverpool could already be looking to cash in on recent signing Federico Chiesa, despite him not yet reaching the first year milestone of his Anfield chapter.

The Italian was the only player to arrive on Merseyside under the new reign of Arne Slot. Liverpool agreed a £12.5 million deal with Juventus last August but his maiden season in the Premier League has been far from what he had probably been hoping for.

Since his arrival, Chiesa has had limited time on the pitch to prove himself. He has made just five Premier League appearances so far, made up of a mere 41 minutes combined.

Injury has played a part in Chiesa’s lack of action but he has been left on the bench 17 times in all competitions this season. It has now been reported that the Reds are willing to sell up this summer if the right offer presents itself.

Liverpool willing to sell Federico Chiesa this summer

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are considering cashing in on Chiesa already but will only be entertaining offers of permanent moves rather than loans. The Reds have valued the winger in the region of €15-20 million (£12-17m), which has been viewed as a reasonable and achievable price for most clubs in Europe.

However, a deal is ‘far from straightforward’, as interested clubs in Italy may struggle with his wage demands. The report claims that AC Milan and Napoli are both interested in bringing Chiesa back to home soil but are ‘wary’ of his salary. The latter especially views the 27-year-old’s wages are ‘excessive’ by their financial standards.

Liverpool could have an opening to sell to a club less concerned by money, though. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly entered the race to sign Chiesa and the report describes the North London club as ‘serious contenders’ for his signature.

Tottenham eye move for Liverpool winger Fedrico Chiesa

Former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is in line to return to the club and reclaim his former position ahead of the summer transfer window. The 52-year-old took a leave of absence after he was issued a ban from Italian football as result of former club Juventus being found guilty of false accounting.

Paratici has longstanding ties with Chiesa from their time at Juve and his relationship with the player’s agent could ‘prove crucial’ in striking a deal to bring him to Tottenham.

Returning to his home country and Serie A will undoubtedly be an appealing avenue for Chiesa but Spurs could offer him the opportunity to remain in the Premier League, with more minutes on the pitch.

Tottenham are looking to bolster a number of areas of their squad this summer following an underwhelming season. With three games left, Spurs are way down the table in 16th place with just 38 points on the board. Doubt has been cast over Dominic Solanke’s ability to provide consistent goals moving forward, so the club are eager to snap up new attacking options.