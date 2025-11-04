Liverpool boss Arne Slot was not happy with Hugo Ekitike's dismissal against Southampton. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly planning to spend more cash in January after a record-breaking summer transfer window

Liverpool are reportedly willing to spend in excess of £200 million in the new year as frailties within the team have been exposed this season.

Arne Slot is still figuring out his strongest starting lineup, as performances so far have looked a shadow of those that made the Reds Premier League champions last campaign.

Despite spending a record-breaking £446 million on new players over the summer, Liverpool have been far from convincing in their efforts across all competitions. The Reds have fallen seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal after losing four games in a row.

They are also out of the Carabao Cup after Slot controversially opted to field a squad made up mostly of youth players.

Liverpool ‘outline’ £202m winter spending spree

With the likes of Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz coming under criticism and Alexander Isak still yet to completely gel with the team, Liverpool are reportedly considering turning to the transfer market once again at the season’s midway point.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool plan to ‘shake up’ the winter market with one of the club’s most ‘ambitious investments’ in recent history. Despite all the cash spent over the summer, the Reds are still looking to improve their squad and have ‘outlined’ a potential €230 million (£202m) spree.

Liverpool believe the current team needs a ‘significant upgrade’, despite breaking their own transfer record twice over the summer. Midfield and defence have been outlined as weak areas and the Reds reportedly plan to ‘invest heavily’ in three key positions.

Liverpool transfer target trio named

Fichajes has claimed that the three names on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the January window are Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Camavinga is reportedly the ‘primary target’ for the Reds and he has been linked with a potential Anfield switch for a while now. The club’s recruitment team are prepared to offer ‘close to’ €60 million (£53m) in attempt to sign the France international, who is under contract in Madrid until 2029.

Vitinha’s contract also runs until 2029 and he has been with PSG since 2022. The Reds view the Portuguese midfielder as an ‘ideal addition’ to their engine room, having struggled to replace Fabinho with a like-for-like No.6. Vitinha’s price tag is said to be around €90 million (£79m).

The last name on the list is Bastoni, who Liverpool view as a solid long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. They are willing to pay in the region of €80 million for the Italian, who has never played football outside of his home country.

Bastoni is under contract with Inter until 2028, so like the other two targets, he will be a tough nut to crack. None of the clubs will be in any sort of rush to sell these key players, but Liverpool are apparently already planning ahead to splash even more cash on fixing their shortcomings this season.