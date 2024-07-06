FSG principal owner John Henry at Fenway Park. Picture: Winslow Townson/Getty Images | Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group led a consortium to invest in the PGA Tour.

John Henry has explained why Fenway Sports Group opted to spearhead a consortium to invest in the PGA Tour.

Liverpool’s owners expanded their portfolio earlier this year when they led Strategic Sports Group’s (SSG) deal that injected $1.5 billion - which could reach $3 billion - into golf. The deal came against the backdrop of a split in the sport following several high-profile names, including major winners Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, leaving the PGA to join the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed LIV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shock merger deal was agreed a year ago between the PGA, LIV and the DP World Tour yet negotiations stalled. It was while tour PGA executives were been questioned in a US Senate that Henry - while at an MLB meeting on behalf of the Boston Red Sox - queried why no American investors had come to the table.

As a result, he recruited several sports team owners - including the Boston Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck, the New York Mets’ Steve Cohen and RedBird Capital Partners managing director and FSG partner Gerry Cardinale - which led to tabling a deal to the PGA.

After a bidding war, SSG were successful. They created the PGA Tour Enterprise that is looking to grow the sport commercially while players were given 88.5% of the ownership share.

On the deal, FSG and Liverpool’s principal owner Henry told the Boston Globe: “I remember asking in that meeting: ‘Why aren’t any Americans stepping up?’ Someone who was tied into the golf world said: ‘Don’t worry, there are a number of banks and bankers who are looking into this.’ So two weeks went by. And still, no one stepped up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the thought that we can help — we sort of had an idea of how we could help. First, we did a Zoom with the independent board members of the PGA Tour, and they got excited about the potential of an American group stepping forward to help.

“They wanted to unify golf. And we thought, if we came in with a deal, we could help. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where you’re standing up a sports business for growth.”

FSG president Sam Kennedy added: “The thought we came up with was what if we created a group of North American-based sports team owners of these blue-chip franchises and clubs from different leagues, then we could truly help the PGA Tour during what was clearly a difficult time as they figured out a path forward.”

Discussions with the Saudis have been ongoing although a deal has still to be reached. It is reported that Henry and Kennedy have travelled twice to the Middle East to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry added: “The players have the desire, the Public Investment Fund has the desire, same with the Tour in general — I don’t think there’s anyone in golf that doesn’t want to see [a unification of professional golf] happen.”