Liverpool owner John Henry holds discussions with Saudi Arabia PIF as 'talks accelerate' in New York
Liverpool principal owner John Henry has continued discussions with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) fund over a recent Fenway Sports Group (FSG) investment.
FSG boast an impressive portfolio that includes the Reds, MLB team the Boston Red Sox, NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR’s RFK Racing.
Last year, the Boston-based group took the step into the world of golf. Firstly, they purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League, which is due to start in January 2025 after being delayed by a year.
And in January, they made a move into the PGA Tour. FSG headed a consortium named Strategic Sports Group which includes a number of prominent sports owners such as Thomas Ricketts (Chicago Cubs) and Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics). The investment, worth $1.5 billion that could reach $3 billion formed PGA Tour Enterprises against the backdrop of a split in golf after the launch of the Saudi-funded tour LIV.
A host of high-profile names including John Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour to join LIV, which sparked somewhat of a civil war.
There have been talks about a merger deal for the past year yet no arrangement has been brokered. According to a statement, Henry was part of seven representatives from the PGA Tour Enterprises, along with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, to hold face-to-face negotiations with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in New York.
The PGA Tour Enterprises Transaction Subcommittee said in a joint statement: "Representatives from the PGA TOUR Enterprises Transaction Subcommittee and the PIF have been meeting multiple times weekly to work through potential deal terms and come to a shared vision on the future of professional golf. "On Friday evening, an in-person session in New York City included the entire Transaction Subcommittee and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his team, where more progress was made."
On the discussions, McIlroy said: “We remain committed to these negotiations, which require working through complex considerations to best position golf for global growth,” the Transaction Subcommittee said in the statement. “We want to get this right, and we are approaching discussions with careful consideration for our players, our fans, our partners and the game’s future.”
