Liverpool and FSG principal owner John Henry.(Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group are part of a consortium that have invested in the PGA Tour.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Henry was reportedly part of talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) following Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) most recent investment.

Earlier this year, FSG spearheaded a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group that could inject up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour via the for-profit entity PGA Tour Enterprises. The opportunity arose following a split in golf after several high-profile names including major winners Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson made the move to join the PIF-backed LIV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A merger between the PGA, the DP World Tour and LIV that would combine commercial operations has been discussed for a significant period but an agreement has still to be reached.

According to ESPN, FSG principal owner Henry - who is part of a transactional subcommittee - along with PGA Tour Enterprises chairman Joe Gordon, legendary golfer Tiger Woods and former Masters winner Adam Scot, met with members of the PIF in New York this week. Talks were ‘scheduled to last multiple days’ and it is suggested the PIF will provide $1 billion to PGA Tour Enterprises.

However, talks came under criticism from the 9/11 Justice group. Made up of 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members of those killed in the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001, the group have accused the Saudi Arabia government of supporting the terrorists involved. A statement last Tuesday said: "Tomorrow, we commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, yet here we are today, in New York City, down the street from Ground Zero, and the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods are negotiating with them.

"As has been confirmed in the last few weeks by CBS reporting, the Saudi Arabian government played a role in the horrific attacks of 9/11. It is disgusting, unacceptable, and incredibly painful that the Tour and Woods would do this - especially now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010. The firm also boast iconic MLB side the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins in their portfolio, as well as holding a 50 per cent stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing. Last year, FSG purchased a franchise in the newly formed Technology Golf League, with Wood and Rory McIlroy playing key roles. The league is due to start in January.