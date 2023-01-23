Fenway Sports Group have put Liverpool up for sale.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) principal owner John Henry has insisted he's 'fully invested' into bringing success to the Boston Red Sox as talk of a Liverpool sale rumbles on.

The Reds have been on the market for two-and-a-half months, with FSG seeking new investment.

The American group have owned Liverpool since 201 and are one of several sports teams FSG own. Henry has owned MLB side Boston Red Sox since 2002, with four World Series being won during that time.

However, the Red Sox finished bottom of AL East last season and supporters have bemoaned a lack of investment into the team - along with ticket prices. Star player Xander Bogaerts left for the San Diego Padres during the off-season, although third baseman Rafael Dever recently signed a $331 million 10-year deal.

There have also been reports that FSG are keen to invest into a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas. It is said it would be spearheaded by basketball legend and FSG minority partner Lebron James.

Henry recently appeared in front of Red Sox fans at their Winter Weekend event. And while was booed by those in attendance, he insisted FSG are determined to bring another World Series to Fenway Park.

Henry, via This Is Anfield, said: “I think the most informed thing I can say is that it’s expensive to have baseball players. What has enabled us over the years to be able to spend with the [New York] Yankees and the [Los Angeles] Dodgers is your support, and that support is through ticket prices.

“I think it’s important to say that over the years, we’ve given everything that we can give to this franchise. We live and die every game. Look, I’ve had my share of disappointment, we’ve had quite a few. Often, those years have been a disappointment because we’ve been focused on what came next.

“You have to make decisions. You have to let players go sometimes. That’s very, very tough. It’s the worst part of this game, it really sucks.

“I just want to let you know that we think about everything that happens here. We’re fully invested, not just monetarily, we’re fully invested in wanting to win championships. I promise you.”