Liverpool are top of the table after Man City lost at AFC Bournemouth.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool owner John Henry, sent her congratulations to the Reds - and Bournemouth - for their respective victories.

Arne Slot's side battled from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were on target for Liverpool in the second period as Slot recorded an eighth league triumph in his opening 10 games - another club milestone.

Not only did the Reds' success move them seven points clear of Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Newcastle United, but to the summit of the Premier League table. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth, meaning Liverpool leapfrogged the reigning champions and are two points clear at the top.

And Pizzuti, who is also a partner of Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, sent her praises to both her club and the Cherries. Posting on Instagram, she said: "2-1 Liverpool and @afcb with two big 2-1 victories today. Ten matches in, with Liverpool on top of the league!"

Liverpool have a quick turnaround when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.