Liverpool owners FSG confirm exciting deal with $1bn-worth global icon

LeBron James has increased his equality in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) - and agreed a lifetime deal.

The LA Lakers superstar, who is currently the world's highest-paid active athlete and has a net worth of $1 billion, recently signed a lifetime marketing deal with FSG - who also own Major League Baseball team Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League outfit Pittsburgh Penguins.

James previously owned a 1% stake in FSG, having originally purchased 2% stake in Liverpool in 2011.

An FSG statement posted on their website following an annual partners meeting in Florida said: "FSM (Fenway Sports Management) and LRMR Ventures have extended their longstanding strategic partnership into a lifetime deal that will allow FSM to continue to secure exclusive, global marketing and sponsorship opportunities for four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

“As part of the agreement, James, and co-founder of LRMR Ventures Maverick Carter will receive additional equity in FSM’s parent company FSG. James and Carter became members of FSG’s ownership group in 2021."

Liverpool recently partnered with James - a four-time NBA champion - by releasing the Liverpool FC x LeBron James collaboration alongside Nike. It includes special addition Liverpool shift and Nike Air Max 1 shoe.