Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fenway Sports Group have long been linked with expanding their portfolio and buying an NBA team.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) won't be selling Liverpool any time soon. Elon Musk can buy most things he wishes - but the Premier League leaders isn't one of them.

The richest person in world's father, Errol, says that his son would like to purchase the Reds. But reports suggest that there has been no contact and FSG are not willing to part ways. The American firm sold a minority stake of between £80-£160 million to Dynasty Equity in September 2023 after a process. There was some suggestion a complete sale be in the offing when the club went on the market, but that was scarcely the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FSG principal owner John Henry said in an interview with the Financial Times earlier this year that he doesn't sell assets when asked about whether he would part ways with iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox. Henry said: “My wife and I live and work in Boston. We are committed to the city, the region. So the Sox are not going to come up for sale. We generally don’t sell assets.”

FSG boast a powerful sporting portfolio. Liverpool have been under their ownership since 2010, while they've held to the keys to the Red Sox since 2002. They have scarcely been scaling back in recent years. In December 2021, FSG completed a reported $900 million takeover over NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins. Last year, they spearheaded a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour. FSG also purchased a franchise - named Boston Common - to take part in the new Tomorrow's Golf League that has been founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

But FSG have long been linked with expanding further into the world of basketball. An NBA team is something that Henry and Co. reportedly covet. Basketball legend LeBron James is a lifetime partner in FSG and has stated he wants to own a team when he brings the curtain down on his career. Las Vegas has been touted as the destination.

The NBA is expected to expand from 30 to 32 franchises in the coming years, with Vegas earmarked for a new team. Sin City hosts the NBA Cup while it has recently welcomed the NHL team the Las Vegas Raiders to the city after they left Oakland, while NHL side the Vegas Golden Knights were founded 2017. The NBA also

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomberg reports that James 'continues to be interested and in discussion with his partners at Fenway about the opportunity'.

Gerry Cardinale, the managing partner of RedBird Capital - who hold a an 11 per cent stake in FSG - confirmed in December 2023 that talks with James had been ongoing.

“We’re looking at bringing an NBA expansion team here in partnership with LeBron and Fenway Sports Group,” said Cardinale, speaking at the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum. “We started this project three years ago. The price talk on an NBA team three years ago was $3 billion. The price talk today on an NBA expansion team is $5.5bn to $6bn. I’m not sure I can make that work."

Bloomberg reported last July that an NBA franchise in Vegas could cost up to $7 billion.