Fenway Sports Group are said to be discussing a sale of NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins less than four years after completing a takeover.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are in talks to sell one of their teams.

The Boston-based have held the keys to the Reds since their £300 million takeover in 2010. In that time, Liverpool have restored their position to the European elite, with eight major trophies won including the Champions League and a second Premier League title last season. In addition, the capacity of Anfield has been increased to 61,000 while £50 million was invested in the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre.

Meanwhile, FSG have held the key to the Boston Red Sox since 2002, with four World Series titles claimed. And in 2021, John Henry and Co. opted to move into ice hockey when they bought the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deal reportedly worth $900 million (£665 million).

Pittsburgh Penguins sale explored

However, there has not been success during their almost four years in charge of the Penguins. Having won the Stanley Cup five times in their history, the Pennsylvania-based outfit have failed to reach the NHL players for three successive seasons. In the latest campaign, the Penguins finished seventh in the Eastern Conference.

And reports in America suggest that FSG are in talks over a sale of the PPG Paints Arena outfit. According to The Athletic, discussions with the Hoffmann family are taking place although Penguins staff are ‘operating as usual’. In addition, FSG are still ‘conducting quarterly meetings and continuing to spend money as it always has’.

Yet it is suggested that a sale will be completed before 2026 and the asking price will potentially see FSG double their money. The prospective deal is estimated to be worth between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion (£1.26-1.33 billion).

In a separate report, The Athletic suggests that the Penguins’ value has almost doubled because of the NHL’s impending expansion. Two teams are expected to be added to the league. An FSG source told the media outlet: “I would say there will probably be a sale if that price is met.” Another reason is that Liverpool and the Red Sox are more profitable.

What else does FSG own?

The Massachusetts firm hold a 50 per cent stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing. Meanwhile, they have also turned the attention to golf in recent years as they first bought the franchise Boston Common in the simulated league TGL led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

FSG then spearheaded a consortium named the Strategic Sports Group with several other team owners to inject up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour to create the for-profit arm PGA Tour Enterprises. Henry, the principal owner of FSG, and others from SSG have been in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund over a potential merger with LIV. However, there has yet to be a breakthrough in negotiations.

In addition, FSG are looking at buying a new football team after Michael Edwards, Liverpool former sporting director, returned as the company’s CEO of football. They are said to have their eye on Spanish side Getafe.

