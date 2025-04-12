Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fenway Sports Group have been linked with purchasing an NBA team for a significant period.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) may have been handed a boost ahead of their next potential purchase.

FSG boast an impressive portfolio that has included the Reds since 2010, iconic MLB side the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins. Along with holding a 50 per cent stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing, they have expanded into golf of late - firstly buying a franchise in the TMRW Golf League before spearheading a consortium to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.

There is no current NBA team in Sin City but the league has been discussing expanding from 30 to 32 franchises for some time. Vegas is an ideal location, with NFL side the Raiders moving from Oakland to the Nevada-based city in 2020, while NHL side the Vegas Golden Knights were formed in 2017.

FSG were linked with purchased the most successful basketball team of all time in the Boston Celtics. However, the company’s CEO, Sam Kennedy quashed such rumours. Instead,a group led by American businessman William Chisholm has agreed to buy the Celtics for a record $6.1 billion. It is thought any new franchise could be sold for the same amount.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has admitted that the sale of the Celtics ‘becomes relative to expansion’. A return to Seattle has also been mooted along with Vegas after the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma in 2008.

“There’s no doubt that a major transaction like that becomes relevant to expansion,” Silver said via The Athletic. “I wish I could be more conclusive today and say, here it is, here’s the timeline,. There are events that are clearly outside of my control. Part of it, as I said, is trying to assess value in a way that’s both fair, even to a potential owner, and fair to the existing owners in terms of what it means to add additional partners, different cities, divide up our current media pie with the 31st or 32nd share, and also, we want to make sure we put teams in a position, particularly as we’re setting the price, to be in a position to be competitive, economically successful and just as important for the other teams, successful on the floor. The issue I would not have anticipated at the time I sort of began talking about the timeline is how much unknown there is about local media right now.

“Having said that, though, I would just say again to our many fans in Seattle, and I hear from them often, and the legacy of the Sonics is still very strong and it’s a fantastic basketball market, is that we are very focused on it. The fact, I think, that I’m not being more sort of forthcoming publicly doesn’t mean we’re not studying it very intensively. We don’t take those fans for granted.

“We’re thankful that the interest has remained over all these years. So I would just say the fact that we’re not ready to make any public announcements with a specific timeline doesn’t mean we don’t care a lot about those fans and we aren’t focused on the potential for the NBA to return to Seattle.”