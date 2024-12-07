Fenway Sports Group have reportedly made a free agent a lucrative offer to join the Boston Red Sox.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans would love nothing more than a pre-Christmas present. Three, in fact.

How Kopites yearn for their key trio to be tied down to new contracts. So much has been made of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s respective deals expiring at the end of the season. Despite there being plenty of speculation and various reports, the status quo remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah has been vocal that a contract offer has still to be offered. The Reds’ talisman has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 games this season and firing Arne Slot’s side to the summit of the Premier League. His frustrations culminated in a rare appearance in the mixed zone after a 3-2 win over Southampton to express his frustrations.

Anfield captain Van Dijk seems more relaxed about his situation although recently denied he has been tabled terms. And Alexander-Arnold remains coveted by Real Madrid and there are fears the homegrown talent could depart on a free transfer as he enters his peak years.

In truth, all three will want lucrative deals if they are to stay at Liverpool. They are at the nucleus of the Liverpool team. Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have contract decisions to make.

But John Henry and Co. also face decisions across the Atlantic. Boasting an impressive portfolio, Boston Red Sox followers are also clamouring for money to be spent. Although four World Series titles have been won during FSG’s 22-year ownership, the iconic team have underachieved of late, missing out on the MLB play-offs in four of the past five years. Red Sox president and FSG’s CEO, Sam Kennedy, declared last month that the Fenway Park outfit ‘intend to invest’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is that possible? If that’s what it takes, yeah, absolutely,” Kennedy told the Boston Globe. “We are investing more than we did last year. We intend to invest going forward.

“There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship and to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question. The goal is to win 90 plus games to not be worrying about a wild-card spot.”

One player who the Red Sox are chasing is free agent Juan Soto, who has not signed a new deal with the New York Yankees. Soto is highly coveted, with the Yankees wanting to keep them along with rivals the New York Mets and the LA Dodgers. According to Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, he will start to eliminate teams.

And the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox have ‘upped their bid for the slugger to $600 million (£470 million) in recent days’. FSG chairman and Kennedy held talks with Soto and Boras in Southern California recently in what was a three-hour meeting and the Red Sox ‘have expressed interest in an additional meeting in which Boras and Soto would identify a price that would get a deal done’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the Red Sox have a completely different budget to Liverpool and work from different revenue streams. But if FSG are to broker a deal for Soto then Kopites may expect similar to occur on Merseyside.