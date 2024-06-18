From left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group have purchased a franchise in a new golf league.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have joined forces with their latest global star.

FSG have worked with one of basketball's most iconic players LeBron James for the past 13 years. In 2011, James purchased a 2% minority stake in Liverpool but that was exchanged for a slice of FSG - who also own MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

James - a four-time NBA winner - and Liverpool have collaborated with Nike to release the LFC X LEBRON clothing collection. James also became a lifetime partner in FSG in March 2023. Another investor is rapper Dr Dre's business partner and music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

And in one of their latest sporting ventures, FSG have teamed up with another music icon. The Boston-based group purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League, which is spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory. The league offers 'a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement' with top players from the PGA Tour who will represent six teams.

FSG's franchise is named Boston Common Golf with McIlroy, Liverpool fan Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott flying their flag.

It has been announced that Niall Horan has invested in the team. A friend of McIlroy’s, Horan is a former member of One Direction before going on to have a solo career. He has sold more than 90 million records to date while he serves as a coach on TV programme The Voice USA. Horan also performed for US President Joe Biden at the White House.

On the deal, the Irishman said: “Golf has been a lifelong passion of mine and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting new venture alongside my investment group Greenbridge Ventures in partnership with Fenway Sports Group and Rory, who has been a long-time friend.

“I can’t wait to experience team golf in this unique format that merges technology with green grass play. Being able to combine my love for the game and my friendship with Rory into a relationship that helps launch a new concept in golf is truly special. It’s a fantastic opportunity and I think this new league backed by both Tiger Woods and Rory and team will bring a fresh perspective to the sport I adore.”