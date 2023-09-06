FSG are reportedly set to expand their portfolio which already boasts Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reportedly ready to strike their latest deal.

The Boston-based group are currently in 'growth mode' as they continue to expand their portfolio. Already, FSG own the Reds as well as Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox and purchased National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins for a reported $900 million in November 2021. They also own a 50% stake in NASCAR team RFK Racing.

Meanwhile, this year FSG had a $1.6 billion project approved to develop around the Red Sox's Fenway Park. What's more, they have ventured into the world of golf after purchasing a franchise in the new Technology Golf League spearheaded by icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, as well as signing a marketing partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

Now FSG are reportedly ready to take over USA-based TV channel AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Per the Sports Business Journal (viaCBS), Warner Bros. Discovery Sports are allowing John Henry and Co. are expected to close the deal ‘within the next several weeks’.

FSG already co-owns New England Sports Network (NESN), which broadcasts Red Sox matches as well as and NHL outfit the Boston Bruins. The Penguins' games were broadcast on AT&T although matches are expected to be moved to NESN.