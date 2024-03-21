How Liverpool owners' stunning £10.22bn value compares to Arsenal & Man Utd

Fenway Sports Group are third in the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires for 2024, according to Forbes

By Georgia Goulding
Published 21st Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 19:23 GMT

Forbes has released the 2024 list of the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires and Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been named third in the 25-strong list.

According to the report, FSG — who also own the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins — have a staggering $12.95 billion (£10.22bn) valuation, putting them above the likes of the Glazer Family and the City Football Group.

Take a look at the eye-watering list of billionaire sports empires below and see the company Liverpool's owners are among, including the two companies that are ahead of them as the most valuable in the world.

Minnesota Vikings, Orlando City SC, Wise Ventures, Orlando Pride

1. Wilf Family — $4.95 billion / £3.9 billion

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC

2. Tepper Sports & Entertainment — $5.26 billion / £4.15 billion

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA Tour Superstore, AMBSE Ventures

3. AMB Sports & Entertainment — $5.5 billion / £4.34 billion

Delaware North, Boston Bruins, NESN, Minnesota United FC, New Meta Entertainment

4. Jacobs Family — $5.65 billion / £4.46 billion

