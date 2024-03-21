Forbes has released the 2024 list of the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires and Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been named third in the 25-strong list.

According to the report, FSG — who also own the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins — have a staggering $12.95 billion (£10.22bn) valuation, putting them above the likes of the Glazer Family and the City Football Group.

Take a look at the eye-watering list of billionaire sports empires below and see the company Liverpool's owners are among, including the two companies that are ahead of them as the most valuable in the world.

1 . Wilf Family — $4.95 billion / £3.9 billion Minnesota Vikings, Orlando City SC, Wise Ventures, Orlando Pride

2 . Tepper Sports & Entertainment — $5.26 billion / £4.15 billion Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC

3 . AMB Sports & Entertainment — $5.5 billion / £4.34 billion Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA Tour Superstore, AMBSE Ventures