Liverpool pair face missing Leicester City clash because of Premier League rule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have two players who are walking a suspension tightrope as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are aiming to remain at the top of the Premier League table at Christmas.

A win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will indeed mean that the Reds sit at the summit of the table on 25 December. Even the most optimistic of Kopites would not have made such a prediction when Arne Slot took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has made a magnificent start as Liverpool head coach. But he prepares for something he has yet to face in his career - as a player or a coach. Slot will preside over his first fixture list during the festive period. Certainly, the Dutchman would have enjoyed the break when in his homeland and used to tune into the Premier League with the rest of European football shutting down.

Managing his squad carefully will be key. It's not just games in the upcoming days that will be difficult but into the new year as the Reds' hectic schedule continues. Certainly, Slot will not want to lose any more players if possible. Availability is looking a lot more positive, though, with only Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley to miss the Tottenham clash. Diogo Jota is back from an almost two-month lay-off while Federico Chiesa made his first appearance September in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

But Liverpool do have two players who will be walking a suspension tightrope in North London. Premier League rules state that anyone who picks up five bookings in their team's opening 19 fixtures must serve a one-game ban. Alexis Mac Allister suffered that fate when being suspended for last weekend's 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Ryan Gravenberch was on alert for the visit of the Cottagers as he sits on four bookings. And as Liverpool travel to Spurs, Darwin Nunez must also be cautious. The striker came off the bench in the 70th minute and assisted Diogo Jota's equaliser. However, he was issued a caution in the closing stages of the encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should either be given a yellow card against Spurs, they must miss the visit of Leicester City on Boxing Day. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo are on three bookings respectively.