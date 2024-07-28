Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 16, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool start the new 2024/25 season with an away trip to Portman Road to take on newly promoted Ipswich Town. They will be hoping Arne Slot can start life as their manager with a win in his first game.

In the meantime, the Reds have the chance to bring in some more players. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club…

Player ready to fight for his place

Fabio Carvalho has said he is ready to fight for his place at Liverpool. He spent the last campaign out on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City respectively.

He has said, as per the Daily Mail: “We spoke about (my position) and he (Slot) told me to try and settle on the wing but obviously I know where I play best and I feel that is as a No 10. I’m just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him.

“He’s giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence. We’ve had a few conversations (about future) which I’m not going to go into detail about but he wants me to get my head down and work hard and see where that goes.”

“It was crucial (that he went out on loan), I needed game time and I was happy when I was playing. Every footballer wants to be playing week in and week out and I feel I got the best of myself when I was there and playing.

“That’s what it is all about. Not just for me but for everyone involved. There’s good chances for the young players (in this pre-season), for myself as well. It’s a good chance for everyone to put their foot down and stamp their mark.”

The Daily Mail’s report claims Carvalho has a ‘long list’ of teams keen on him. However, it appears he wants to break into Slot’s team.

Hull City came calling in January and he was a hit during his time in East Yorkshire. He scored nine goals but the Tigers narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the end.

Defender latest

Sepp van den Berg has been linked with an exit from Liverpool in this window. Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that Bundesliga teams are admirers.

However, the defender has travelled with the Reds’ squad for their pre-season trip to America. The 22-year-old has spent time away from Merseyside at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz in the past to get some experience.

When asked about his future on Friday, he said: “I’m still a Liverpool player. I enjoy it here, really. Like I said it’s been a very nice pre-season, a new coach, a new era starts, fresh training, a new style of play, so I really like it.

“Like I said, for me it’s just about game time and at the moment I am getting it here so I’m happy. It’s still early, you never know what can happen, but for me the most important thing is playing.