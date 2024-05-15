Adrian has been with Liverpool since joining on a free transfer in 2019

Adrian expects to leave Liverpool this summer when his Anfield contract comes to an end. The Spanish goalkeeper has been with the Reds since joining on a free transfer in 2019 after spending six years with West Ham United.

He's made 26 appearances for the club in that time, but he hasn't seen a minute of competitive action for the Reds since the 2022 Community Shield win over Manchester City at Wembley. In fact, Adrian's role as the club's third choice goalkeeper, behind Alisson and Caoimhim Kelleher, ensures he hasn't made a league appearance for the club since February 2021.

However, the 37-year-old still feels as though he has something left to offer at the top level and as he prepares to bid farewell to Liverpool and Merseyside, he's eyeing up a fresh opportunity closer to home in La Liga.

"I would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League," Adrian told Mucho Deporte about his future. "It would be the end of a cycle. I'm still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

"You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven't had any serious injuries lately and you're fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete. I think I have a long time left and it's true that I would like to return to La Liga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.

"I haven't sat down with Liverpool yet. I don't rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in La Liga."

Adrian has picked up seven trophies as a Liverpool player and helped the club to win the UEFA Super Cup on his full debut for the Reds. After a 2-2 with Chelsea in the 2019 contest, he saved the decisive penalty as Liverpool followed up their Champions League win with another European trophy. He made 11 outings during Liverpool's title-winning campaign in 2019-20, while he wad also involved enough to pick up winners' medals in the FA Cup, Club World Cup and League Cup.