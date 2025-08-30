Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are still making moves in these late stages of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool still have time to complete some late transfer deals before the window slams shut in just a matter of days. The ongoing Alexander Isak saga continues to take centre stage but the Reds do still have other targets on their radar too.

Despite being pressed for time, Liverpool aren’t closing themselves off to multiple deals. Along with their pursuit of Isak, the Premier League champions remain interested in Marc Guehi and a midfielder has also cropped up on their radar.

As talks continue to surround the future of Harvey Elliott, Liverpool could be searching for his replacement in these final days of the window.

Liverpool ‘discuss’ potential move for Morgan Rogers

According to new Football Insider contributor Indy Kaila, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has emerged as a ‘potential target’ for Liverpool ahead of the rapidly approaching deadline.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘planning to approach’ their Premier League rivals over a potential deal and have ‘discussed internally’ the idea of bringing Rogers to Anfield.

Rogers has been identified as a potential replacement for Elliott, who is being pursued by RB Leipzig. The report claims that Liverpool are holding out for £50 million for Elliott but at this late stage in the window, £45 million ‘would not be turned down’.

It has also been widely reported this window that the Reds are looking to include a buy-back clause in any potential deal that is made for Elliott this window. This heavily indicates Liverpool aren’t closed off to having the midfielder at the club in the future. Elliott is clearly a valued member of the team but Arne Slot does not have the space in his squad right now to give him the regular playing time he is seeking.

Harvey Elliott ‘waste of talent’ comment made

Elliott has publicly discussed how he is now at a point in his career where he needs to focus on becoming a regular fixture at a club, especially with him looking to stake his claim for the 2026 World Cup.

RB Leipzig are interested in bringing Elliott in this window and football manager Tony Mowbray has urged the player to have a conversation with Slot. The 22-year-old has played just seven minutes of football this season and Mowbray believes he is due more than a place on the bench.

“If I was going to advise Harvey, I would say he needs to talk to his manager. I think it’s a waste of talent, sitting on the bench. I watched the game against Newcastle and I saw he came on right at the death there,” Mowbray said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“He’s an amazing talent. He’s got unbelievable quality. He’s one of these lads that doesn’t have to look at the ball, he knows what he’s doing - the ball’s a part of him. It’s so easy for him. He impacts the game every time he comes onto the pitch.

“The problem for him is that his best position is probably off the right in the attacking area, which is also Mo Salah’s best position. So there’s a huge elephant in the room for him, really. He might be thinking, ‘How long is Salah going to stay?’

“He’s got a personality as well. I think he’s got a winning mentality. It’s a big, big call for him, what’s next. The years start rolling by and it’s okay being a bit-part player at Liverpool but… maybe he’s waiting for Salah to move on, I don’t know.”

