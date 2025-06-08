Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot reacts during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool must put the work in this summer to avoid a repeat of a recent player headache.

Liverpool are already locked into a busy summer transfer window as Arne Slot looks to put his stamp on this Premier League-winning side.

As the newly-crowned champions, the Reds are eager to bolster their side with top new recruits. Jeremie Frimpong was the first through the door and he is expected to be followed by former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are working on bringing the creative star to Anfield as one of their marquee signings, along with Milos Kerkez and a centre-forward. But the transfer window is about more than just bringing in shiny new signings. The Reds are expected to part ways with multiple players of their own, while also considering new contracts.

Ibrahima Konate is yet to put pen to paper over a new deal and now Liverpool face the dilemma of whether to sell him in this window or not.

Liverpool must avoid contract crisis

Liverpool have already been part of a nail-biting contract crisis, they cannot afford to enter another one. Ahead of the contract renewals with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the duo had less than three months left on their previous deals.

For a lengthy period of time, it looked as though Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold would all leave as free agents this summer. While the Reds did make some cash from the early sale of the latter, they still missed out on a significant pay day for their homegrown right-back.

Konate is now in a similar position. Liverpool are reportedly in talks over a new deal for the Frenchman but so far, no agreement has been met. His deal is due to expire next summer, so if Liverpool don’t want a repeat of the last six months, they need to either push through these negotiations or listen to transfer offers.

Which Liverpool players are out of contract in 2027?

The Reds have a bulk of players they will also need to speak with to avoid a significant contract headache next year. A total of 10 players are due to be out of contract in 2027, meaning once the 2026 summer window opens, a raft of senior stars will be on the market for potential cut price deals with rival clubs.

Salah and Van Dijk have both extended to 2027 and it seems likely they will both leave at this point, as they will both be 35 by the time the end of June comes around. Alisson and Wataru Endo will be in a similar situation, both celebrating their 34th birthdays before their current deals expire.

However, there are others who risk costing Liverpool a significant amount of money if they don’t agree to new deals or opt to sell ahead of time.

Along with Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson and Endo, another six players will become free agents in 2027 as things stand. Curtis Jones is the only man on the list who hasn’t had significant transfer links surrounding him in recent weeks.

Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz have been attracting interest from around the UK, Europe and Saudi Arabia. The latter is an especially interesting case, as Liverpool could demand a significant amount of money for his signature.

A Football Insider report from May suggested Diaz could cost as much as €85 million (£72m) this summer but if Liverpool do not else and cannot reach a new contract agreement, this figure is guaranteed to be negotiated by rival clubs this time next year.