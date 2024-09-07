Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news during the international break.

Alexis Mac Allister is doubtful for Argentina’s next match against Colombia.

The Liverpool midfielder was on target on La Albiceleste’s 3-0 victory over Chile. Mac Allister was doubtful before the game as manager Lionel Scaloni admitted that the ex-Brighton man was suffering ‘pain’. He has played every minute of the Reds’ three Premier League victories in the 2024-25 season.

And having opened the scoring against Chile, Mac Allister was substituted in the 79th minute. Scaloni confirmed after the game that the 25-year-old sustained a knock and may not play against Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz’s Colombia on Tuesday (21.30 BST). “We still don’t know how Nico and Alexis are,” Scaloni said via Ole. “They left because they were having discomfort. We’ll see if they can play against Colombia.”

Head coach Arne Slot will be hoping that Mac Allister is fit to feature when Liverpool’s campaign recommences against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley was troubled by a touch of cramp in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 triumph over Luxembourg. The right-back was the Green and White Army’s standout performer and earned rave reviews from manager Michael O’Neil.

"Conor has just turned 21 and is a magnificent player. His attributes are there for everyone to see," the Northern Ireland boss said. "He will go to a very high level in the game. It is game time he needs, and he is at a club where that isn't easy to get.

"But when he comes here he embraces it and embraces the chance to play. He had a little bit of cramp near the end tonight which is alien to Conor. He has that natural athleticism."

Meanwhile. Harvey Elliott returned to Liverpool earlier this week for further medical assessment after pulling out of England under-21 duty. The attacking midfielder has made just one brief substitute cameo so far during Slot’s opening three games.

Curtis Jones is the only current player on the Anfield treatment table. The midfielder missed victories over Brentford and Manchester United with an unspecified issue.