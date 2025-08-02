Liverpool have two more potential player sales to consider following the latest transfer updates.

Liverpool were expected to oversee significant changes once Arne Slot arrived at the club and that’s exactly what is happening this summer.

Along with their impressive haul of new signings so far, the Premier League champions have also parted ways with significant senior figures. Luis Diaz was the latest player to be sold, following ongoing rumours over his future.

The winger made the move to Bayern Munich following ongoing links with the Bundesliga giants. Liverpool have also sanctioned the sales of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah so far this window. Nat Phillips has also left the club on a permanent basis.

Further departures can be expected from Anfield, as exit stories continue to do the rounds. The position of Darwin Nunez remains one of the biggest talking points, especially following the arrival of Hugo Ekitike and the ongoing interest in other targets.

Saudi Arabia make contact for Darwin Nunez

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal have ‘presented their project and plan’ to Nunez in recent days. Conversations with both the player and Liverpool are due to follow, as financial details of a potential deal are discussed.

Nunez has struggled to establish himself as the centre-forward Liverpool need, with inconsistent performances weighing against him over the years. He has been heavily linked with an exit for a while now and the cash made from a sale could help fund the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Nunez was recently left out of Liverpool’s pre-season clash with AC Milan, which sparked speculation over whether a departure is imminent. Romano posted on social media at the time that the Uruguayan is ‘still 100 percent expected to leave’ Anfield.

Tuttosport reported last month that Liverpool are looking to receive a minimum of €55 million (£48m) through the sale of Nunez.

Liverpool ‘in talks’ over Tyler Morton transfer

Another player linked with an exit this summer is Tyler Morton. The 22-year-old has enjoyed some time as part of the Reds’ pre-season action but with competition high for a midfield spot, he has been linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Morton has been sent out on loan twice during his Anfield career but the Reds are now ‘in talks’ over a potential permanent exit. Sky Sports has reported that Liverpool are in conversation with Olympique Lyonnais over a deal.

Meanwhile, Morton has received interest from a number of clubs, including Premier League rivals West Ham. According to the report, any deal agreed for the midfielder could be worth around the £15 million mark.

Liverpool now have two more potential exits to consider as they continue to work their way through this busy transfer window ahead of their Premier League title defence. Sales of Nunez and Morton will add extra cash to their kitty as they continue to monitor Isak’s situation and eye up a new centre-back amid ongoing doubts surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s future.