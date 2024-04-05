Liverpool player 'having treatment in Spain' in bid to 'enjoy football again'
Thiago Alcantara is reportedly undergoing treatment in Spain for his ongoing injury.
The midfielder has been limited to just a five-minute cameo for Liverpool in their Premier League title charge. Thiago had surgery for a hip flexor issue the best part of a year ago - but has been able to shake off his problem.
After coming off the bench in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal in February, Thiago aggravated his problem and has been sidelined since. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp subsequently admitted he's unsure if the former Bayern Munich man will feature again this season.
According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Thiago is now rehabbing in his homeland with a target of returning to full fitness next season and to ‘enjoy his football again’. The 33-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in June and he's not expected to be handed a fresh deal.
It is said that a switch to Saudi Arabia is a possibility - having turned down a move to the Gulf state last summer. Former Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum are currently in the Saudi Pro League.
Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern in September 2020 for a reported fee of £20 million. However, the 33-year-old has been plagued by injury for the majority of his Anfield career, having made a total of only 98 games, scoring three goals.
Thiago's best season came in 2021-22 when the Reds won the FA Cup and Carabap Cup while they finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year.