Liverpool player officially ruled out of next two games as statement released

Brazil have confirmed that Alisson Becker has been omitted from their squad for the upcoming international break.

The goalkeeper suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Alisson was spotted limping when leaving Selhurst Park and head coach Arne Slot expects his No.1 to be confined to the treatment table for a period.

Slot said: “The latest is that we don't know but what we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break].

"We have to wait and see, but it is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is [his hamstring]."

It’s scarcely a surprise that Brazil have made the swift decision to replace Alisson from their squad ahead of games against Chile and Peru. Instead, Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton takes his berth for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A Brazil statement said: “Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton was called up this Saturday (5) for the Brazilian National Team, which faces Chile, on October 10, in Santiago, and Peru, on the 15th, in Brasília, for the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

“He was called up to replace Alisson, from Liverpool, England. The goalkeeper left the field claiming pain in his thigh in the Premier League match (English Championship) this Saturday (5). The National Team's medical department contacted the English club and was informed that the athlete is not fit to play in the two matches.”

Alexis Mac Allister also was forced off at half-time against Palace because of a groin issue. Reports have suggested the midfielder will travel to Argentina for further assessment.