Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 loss against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Reds lacked any sort of cohesion for much of the North London clash but are by no means out of the tie ahead of the return encounter at Anfield next month. It was only the second loss Arne Slot has suffered since becoming Anfield head coach although he can have few complaints as his side were deservedly beaten by a depleted Spurs.

Tottenham had a big chance in the fourth minute but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a good stop from Radu Dragusin.

The Reds lacked their usual fluidity in the first half but did have chance. Mo Salah crashed wide in the 24th minute before Alexis Mac Allister should have done better with a header nine minutes later. In stoppage-time, Cody Gakpo’s low effort was thwarted by Spurs debut keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Slot’s side were given a real scare in the 56th minute when Alisson was caught in possession. With the goal at his mercy, it appeared Pedro Porro was destined to give Tottenham the lead but his shot was blocked by Virgil van Dijk before Porro then shot wide.

That moment, coupled with a triple substitution, was the spark that Liverpool desperately needed. Darwin Nunez had a header not long after being introduced before fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crisply struck effort was cleared off the line by Dragusin.

The ball did find the back of the net in the 77th minute when former Liverpool striker Dominik Solanke got in behind and finished. However, following a VAR review, Solanke was deemed to be marginally offside.

Yet Spurs did have the lead with four minutes of normal time remaining when Lucas Bergvall fired home - just seconds after Liverpool were adamant he should have received a second yellow card.

The Reds didn’t create any opportunities to equalise, although Curtis Jones had a late penalty appeal turned down. It was a disappointing evening but Slot’s troops are still very much still in the tie in their quest to defend the silverware at Wembley with the second leg taking place in a month’s time. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Made a big save from Dragusin early on and was alert off his line a couple of times. But was very lucky his mistake wasn’t punished, with Van Dijk ensuring Alisson was bailed out. Little chance with the goal.

Conor Bradley - 5

Gave the ball away too much in the first half and never really had any chance to foray down the flank. Thundered into one tackle before being subbed on the hour mark.

Jarell Quansah - 5

Looked shaky in possession before he was forced off with an injury in the 30th minute,

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Positionally was excellent in the first half to cut out the danger several times. Made a massive block from Porro to spare Alisson’s blushes. Monstrous.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

One square ball early on almost gifted Tottenham a chance but did look to get on the overlap in the first half. Put in a good cross for a Nunez header in the second half and provided an outlet when required.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Was efficient on the ball in the first half and won his battles but looked like he was just missing his spark. Continued that way after the break for the most part before having a late long-range effort easily held. Then failed to track the run of Bergvall.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Was so good in possession in the first half but may be disappointed he didn’t do better with a header. Not as good on the ball in the second period, though, and was withdrawn in the 80th minute.

Curtis Jones - 6

Neat and tidy in the first half without really impacting the game. Similar in the second period and had a late penalty appeal turned down.

Mo Salah - 4

Peripheral in the first half but probably had the best chance when he sent a shot wide. Barely involved in the second period bar trying to catch Kinsky off his line on one occasion. Well below the standards he’s capable of.

Diogo Jota - 5

Looked a bit rusty at times in the first half but a penetrative run forced Yves Bissouma to be booked. Impact was limited after the break and subbed on the hour mark.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Liverpool’s chief threat in the first half, getting to the byline to pull back one cross that led to a Salah chance and then had a long-range shot well saved. Didn’t have a chance to have a go at Spurs in the second period before being subbed on the hour mark.

Sub 1 - Wataru Endo (replaced Bradley) - 7

Didn’t do anything wrong for the remainder of the first half when coming on in defence. Made a big header from a cross in the second half and forced Timo Werner wide when Tottenham countered. Moved into midfield after Konate was brought on

Sub 2 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (replaced Bradley) - 7

Went agonisingly close to opening the scoring then recognised the danger to play Solanke offside. Put in a good cross towards the end.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 6

Gave Liverpool more legs and of a focal point. Had one header easily saved and another effort thwarted by Kinsky’s legs.

Sub 4 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Put Spurs on the back foot but lacked end product for the most part.

Sub 5 - Ibrahima Konate (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A

Shrugged off too easily by Solanke before the opening goal.