Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table as they battled to a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side were facing their toughest challenge so far this season and came through it, with Mo Salah (penalty) and Curtis Jones scoring either side of half-time. The Reds were not at their best but displayed resolve to record a 10th win in 11 games since Slot took charge as head coach.

The first half started in a cagey manner, with both teams feeling each other out. But in the 19th minute, Cody Gakpo created his own luck and almost opened the scoring for Liverpool when he cut out Robert Sanchez’s pass but the ball fell kindly into the Chelsea goalkeeper’s arms.

Six minutes later, Cole Palmer’s eyes lit up when he had an opportunity to break the deadlock for the visitors but Curtis Jones made a huge block. The encounter finally sparked into life and on 27 minutes, Liverpool were given a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring after Jones was hacked down by Levi Colwill inside the box. Salah stepped up to take the penalty and finished with aplomb.

The Reds had momentum and thought they’d doubled their advantage just three minutes later through Gakpo, but Salah had narrowly strayed offside. In the second minute of stoppage-time, Liverpool thought they had a second penalty after Jones was felled by Sanchez and referee John Brooks pointed to the penalty spot. However, a VAR review recommended that Brooks should review the incident on the pitchside monitor - and overturned his decision.

Chelsea came to life just three minutes inside the second period and restored parity when Nicholas Jackson beat the Reds’ offside trap and neatly finished beyond home keeper Caomhin Kelleher.

Yet Liverpool were back ahead only three minutes later when Jones deservedly got himself on the scoresheet. Salah picked out the midfielder’s deep run and he managed to poke a shot beyond Sanchez from close range.

Gakpo skied a chance over in a bid to net Liverpool’s third but that was about as close as either side went before substitute Luis Diaz flashed just wide in stoppage-time. The Reds were made to work for three points but deserved them on the balance of things to leapfrog Manchester City and go back to the summit of the Premier League. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Didn’t have to make a save in the first half. Little chance with Jackson’s equaliser but got off his line well to claim a cross with confidence. Kicking might have been better at times, though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Stood up to the test against Jaden Sancho really well in the first half - and then Pedro Neto in the second period. Didn’t contribute as much as usual going forward but dispelled Roy Keane’s recent claims he cannot defend. Subbed in the 81st minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 6 Got across to cut out a ball into the box early in the first half and was otherwise solid. However, was the one that played Jackson onside for Chelsea’s equaliser and was then booked for a foul on Christopher Nkunku.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Comfortable throughout the opening period. The same after the break and was such a calm head in the closing stages.

Andy Robertson - 6

Got stood up by Noni Madueke in the 14th minute and was then skipped past by the the Chelsea winger 11 minutes later. Better in the second half, though, and looked more comfortable before making an important block in the closing stages.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Economical throughout the first half without really penetrating Chelsea. Gave away a dangerous free-kick after the break but helped see out the triumph with a strong finish in the engine room.

Curtis Jones - 9

Cleverly wriggled away from two Chelsea players to launch an early attack. Made a magnificent block to thwart Cole Palmer’s shot and then got himself into the box to earn Liverpool a penalty. So unlucky not to have won the Reds a second spot-kick but didn’t let that affect him, with his late run and neat finish restoring the lead. Kept on battling away and was subbed to a standing ovation in the 81st minute. The unlikely talisman.

Mo Salah - 8

Wanted a penalty when he went to ground under Colwill’s challenge. Then had the chance to open the scoring from the spot after Jones was hacked down - and rifled home. Strayed narrowly offside to deny Liverpool a second goal but grew into the game and his inch-perfect cross would engineer Jones’ goal. Continued to keep Chelsea on the back foot.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Couldn’t get enough purchase on his shot and was booked in stoppage-time for simulation. Made a good block from Palmer in the second period.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Went close to scoring in the 19th minute when reading Sanchez’s pass but the ricochet unfortunately dropped into the Chelsea goalkeeper’s arms. Asked questions of the visitors and had a goal denied for offside, while he could well have had an assist but for a poor finish from Szoboszlai. Will be disappointed he skied over a good chance in the second half before being subbed for Luis Diaz in the 66th minute.

Diogo Jota - 6

Forced Tosin Adarabioyo into a booking after just seven minutes. But the Liverpool forward could not continue after Salah opened the scoring and was replaced by Darwin Nunez in the 30th minute.

Sub 1 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota 30 mins) - 7

Worked plenty hard after coming on and it was his through ball that led to the second penalty incident. Then occupied the Chelsea defence to allow Jones the space to restore Liverpool’s lead. Relished the physical battle after that.

Sub 2 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo 66 mins) - 6

Put Chelsea on the back foot at times and flashed wide in stoppage-time.

Sub 3 - Joe Gomez (replaced Alexander-Arnold 81 mins) - N/A

Stuck to his task to seal the three points.

Sub 4 - Alexis Mac Allister (replaced Jones 81 mins) - N/A

Booked for a foul on Palmer.