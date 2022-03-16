Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 and are now just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds rode out the storm in the first half before punishing the Gunners are the interval, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino on target.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were well below their best in the first half - yet had the better chances.

In just the second minutes, Virgil van Dijk saw a header saved by home keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Then seconds before half-time, Sadio Mane was set free but blazed over when on the stretch.

Reds keeper Alisson was called into action in the 51st minute when he spared Thiago Alcantara’s blushes to thwart Martin Odegaard.

Then three minutes later, Thiago engineered the breakthrough. The midfielder’s through ball slipped in Jota, who squeezed home a shot at the front post.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute when Andy Robertson slid in a low cross and Roberto Firmino’s inventively finished from close range.

The heroes

- Andy Robertson: the left-back was excellent all evening. He was forced to make several important clearances inside his own box to snuff out the danger. Then his desire and guile laid on Firmino’s goal.

- Alisson Becker: the Liverpool keeper was alertly off his line several times in the first half to clear the danger. Then made a huge save to deny Odegaard to keep the game goalless.

- Jurgen Klopp: whatever the Liverpool boss said to his troops at half-time, it did the trick as the game completely turned on its head. Also stuck to his guns to still bring off Jota and Luis Diaz despite the Reds taking the lead.

The villains

- Aaron Ramsdale: the Arsenal keeper has been extolled throughout the season. But he was beaten far too easily at his near post by Jota.

- Mikel Arteta: in a fourth meeting between the two sides this season, Arsenal yet again failed to score. It adds up to an 8-0 loss on aggregate.

-Cedric Soares: caught out positionally for Jota’s opener.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 A big performance from a big player. Mopped up plenty of balls off his line in the first half then made a huge save in the second. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Troubled by Gabriel Martinelli in the first half. But soon grew to the challenge and then started to have an attacking influence. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Made some important headers and clearances. In superb form. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 6 Almost opened the scoring in just the second minute. Helped Liverpool earn a clean sheet. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images