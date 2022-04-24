Liverpool player ratings: Andy Robertson and Divock Origi star in Everton derby win

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby to move back within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool kept a firm grip of the Merseyside bragging rights as they battled to a 2-0 derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi ensured the Reds moved back within one point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

On the other hand, Everton’s relegation fears heightened as they are now in the bottom three and two points from safety.

Everton had a free-kick claim in a dangerous position turned down in the 16th minute when Anthony Gordon went down under pressure from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool were left frustrated for much of the first half and limited to half-chances.

In the 21st minute, Sadio Mane turned away from Allan but fired over.

Diogo Jota stabbed an effort wide 10 minutes later before Mo Salah put an effort over the bar two minutes before the break.

Gordon went close to giving Everton the breakthrough in the 56th minute when he launched his own counter-attack but flashed wide.

The deadlock would finally be broken - and it went to Liverpool.

Salah clipped in a cross and there was Robertson at the back post to head past Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees responded well, though, and Demarai Gray flashed a 25-yard effort not far off target.

But Liverpool would wrap up all three points when Origi nodded home from close range with five minutes left.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Didn’t have too much to do but caused some panic when he punched a clearance in the second half under little pressure that deflected off Matip. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Had a good battle with Gordon down the flank. Couldn’t influence the game attacking-wise as he may have hoped. Booked. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Had a sound game overall. A couple of threatening forays and passes quickened up the pace when the game was goalless. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 A fairly comfortable afternoon for the Dutchman. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images