Liverpool claimed the 2022 Community Shield with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez were all on target as the Reds claimed the first piece of silverware this season.
The game started in competitive fashion and Liverpool made a bright start as Salah and Andy Robertson both put efforts wide.
But Liverpool got their reward in the 21st minute when they took the lead through Alexander-Arnold. The right-back’s curling effort took a deflection off the head of City defender Nathan Ake and found the far corner via the inside of the post.
Pep Guardiola’s side made a decent response, though, and Reds keeper Adrian was forced into saves from Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez.
Klopp introduced Nunez in the 59th minute for his official debut - and just five minutes later he was denied by a good save from the onrushing Ederson in the City goal.
And it would be another new boy - City’s Julian Alvarez - who would get on the scoresheet with the equaliser when a clearance kindly ricocheted off him from close range after Phil Foden’s effort wasn’t dealt with by Adrian.
Yet Nunez would have his moment in the spotlight when he headed onto the arm of Ruben Dias and a penalty was given following a VAR appeal.
Salah stepped up with seven minutes left - and slotted home as cool as you’d like.
Then Nunez would get a chance to celebrate with a goal on his bow when he nodded home a Salah cross to wrap up the win.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.