Liverpool claimed the 2022 Community Shield with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez were all on target as the Reds claimed the first piece of silverware this season.

The game started in competitive fashion and Liverpool made a bright start as Salah and Andy Robertson both put efforts wide.

But Liverpool got their reward in the 21st minute when they took the lead through Alexander-Arnold. The right-back’s curling effort took a deflection off the head of City defender Nathan Ake and found the far corner via the inside of the post.

Pep Guardiola’s side made a decent response, though, and Reds keeper Adrian was forced into saves from Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez.

Klopp introduced Nunez in the 59th minute for his official debut - and just five minutes later he was denied by a good save from the onrushing Ederson in the City goal.

And it would be another new boy - City’s Julian Alvarez - who would get on the scoresheet with the equaliser when a clearance kindly ricocheted off him from close range after Phil Foden’s effort wasn’t dealt with by Adrian.

Yet Nunez would have his moment in the spotlight when he headed onto the arm of Ruben Dias and a penalty was given following a VAR appeal.

Salah stepped up with seven minutes left - and slotted home as cool as you’d like.

Then Nunez would get a chance to celebrate with a goal on his bow when he nodded home a Salah cross to wrap up the win.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Adrian - 6 Made two decent saves in the first half then thwarted Mahrez in the second. Didn’t cover himself in glory when he parried Foden’s shot which led to the equaliser. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Struck the ball well for his goal, albeit he was helped by a slight deflection. Some excellent passing, also. One long ball in the first half was the highlight. Subbed in the 74th minute. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Cruised through the game. So unlucky his clearance hit Alvarez. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 8 Firmly came out on top of the battle with Haaland, setting the tone when he won a header inside the first minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images